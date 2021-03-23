Evoire Collier and Dorian Taylor Greensboro, N.C accused of drugging, raping, Christine Englehardt Pennsylvania woman during Miami Beach Spring Break revelries. Men face potential manslaughter or murder charges.

Two North Carolina men have been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping a 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman who was found dead at her Miami hotel room during spring break.

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, both of Greensboro, N.C, are also accused of stealing the unconscious woman’s credit cards and using them during their South Beach vacation, The Miami Herald reported.

Both men were caught on surveillance footage entering the Albion Hotel with the impaired victim, Christine Englehardt, at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

‘[Taylor] was holding her from behind, holding her by the neck so she could stand,’ Miami Beach Detective Luis Alsina testified during a bond hearing Monday, according to the Herald.

Police said each of the men had sex with the victim at the hotel and, at one point, Taylor allegedly forced himself on her as she appeared to be unconscious.

Drug rape of victim and left for dead

‘The fact that the victim was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics, she could not have consented to sex with the defendants,’ the police report states.

While their victim was passed out, the men snatched her credit cards, phone and cash and left her in the room ‘without any concern for her welfare or safety,’ the report alleges.

The two men were then captured on the hotel surveillance cameras leaving the building around an hour after they arrived, without the victim – who they had first arrived with.

They then allegedly went on a spree using the victim’s cards at ‘various locations’ across Miami Beach including at liquor store South Beach Liquors.

First responders discovered the woman ‘semi nude’ and dead in the room’s bed later Thursday.

Cops were able to track down Collier — who fit the description of one of the men in the surveillance footage — on Saturday in an area that’s recently been packed with partying spring breakers.

He allegedly confessed that he and his friend had met the woman at a local restaurant and that Taylor gave her a ‘green pill,’ the police report said.

Powerful pain reliever used to knock out victim

Collier told police he believed the drug was Percocet, a powerful pain reliever, Alsina testified in court.

It remained unclear if Englehardt took the drug willingly or if she was spiked.

He allegedly said ‘that he went along with [Taylor] as they planned to have sex with the victim,’ the report said.

At the time of the men’s arrest, Collier was found to be in possession of the green pills. It remained unclear if the two men planned to ‘hunt’ down other female victims.

Both men, who are from Greensboro, were booked into a Miami-Dade jail on Sunday.

Charges against them include burglary with battery, sexual battery, petty theft and the fraudulent use of a credit card.

Potential manslaughter or murder charges

Investigators are still trying to determine the victim’s cause of death and whether it was due to an overdose from the pill supplied by the men. If that’s the case, the two could also potentially face manslaughter or murder charges, the Herald reported.

The two mens’ arrests come as local authorities grapple with crowds of unruly spring breakers who have flocked to the party city, recently even instituting an 8 p.m. curfew to crack down on the rowdy reveling.

In court Monday, prosecutor Ayana Harris argued Collier and Taylor should be held in jail pending trial, noting they could face more serious charges and are possible flight risks as ‘both are from out of state.’

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer agreed and expressed alarm about the allegations.

‘He couldn’t even pick up the phone to call police or 911 after they did whatever it is they did to her,’ Glazer said.

Both Collier and Taylor have been appointed public defenders and are set to be arraigned in about three weeks.