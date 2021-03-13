Elsy Rodriguez-Garcia Huntington Station, Long Island woman pleads guilty to conspiring to murder her ex-husband’s mother and his five-year-old daughter, receives plea deal.

A New York woman has pleaded guilty to hiring a hitman in Ecuador to kill her ex-husband’s mother and his five-year-old daughter, in a bid that the man would then spend more time with her.

Elsy Rodriguez-Garcia, 27, from Huntington Station, Long Island, admitted arranging the hit on Thursday.

As part of the deal, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the second degree, a class B felony, and will be sentenced to between two and six years in prison on April 15.

Rodriguez-Garcia was originally charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree conspiracy for which she faced up to life behind bars.

Rodriguez-Garcia, who worked in a pediatrician‘s office, separated from her unnamed husband, and the father of one of her children, in January 2019.

‘warped plan … to win time with her ex husband’

He was spending time in Ecuador and so that summer Rodriguez-Garcia concocted a plan to try and win him back.

She contacted a hit man in Ecuador, asking that he kill her ex-mother in law, and her ex-husband’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Rodriguez-Garcia allegedly supplied a kindergarten graduation photo of her stepdaughter to help the hitmen identify her and pictures of the residence, where she believed the two intended victims were staying, prosecutors charge.

Timothy Sini, the Suffolk County district attorney, said that it was part of a ‘warped plan’ to enable Rodriguez-Garcia to spend more time with him, without the distractions of his family.

Rodriguez-Garcia, he said, arranged the hits in Ecuador because she calculated she had less chance of being found out.

‘This is a shocking and disturbing case,’ Sini said according to the nypost.

‘The defendant’s intentions were very clear that she wanted this person murdered, and she was ready and willing to pay for it. Thankfully law enforcement was notified and able to intervene before anyone got hurt, and today’s guilty plea ensures she is held accountable.’

Staged fake photo of murder scene

Sini said that in July 2019, Rodriguez-Garcia contacted a co-conspirator via WhatsApp to carry out the murders, and provided photographs of one of the targets.

Rodriguez-Garcia gave them the address and agreed to pay $6,000 for their murder.

Her former husband learned of Rodriguez-Garcia’s scheme, and tipped off police.

The police then faked a photo of what appeared to be the ex-mother-in-law and little girl dead, and sent it to Rodriguez-Garcia as proof that the murders had been carried out.

After receiving the fake picture, Rodriguez-Garcia as per her agreement, wired the hit-man $6,000, officials said. She was arrested the next day, on July 13.

‘This plea brings closure to a tragic case for all involved, including my client,’ said her lawyer, William Ferro, in a statement.

‘The plea and the resultant time she has served for it should be sufficient to satisfy the interests of justice.’

Rodriguez-Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced April 15.