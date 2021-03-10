: About author bio at bottom of article.

Psych evaluation ordered for Florida man who sexually assaulted stuffed dolls at...

Cody Meader Florida man who sexually assaulted two dolls at a Target store ordered to attend psychological evaluation ahead of hearing next month.

Because some of us are probably more kinky than thought possible.

A Florida judge has ordered a psychological evaluation for a man accused of sexually assaulting two stuffed dolls — including an Olaf stuffed doll — of the popular PG-rated Disney movie ‘Frozen’ — at a Pinellas Park Target store.

Cody Meader, 22, was appointed a psychologist by the circuit court judge ahead of a hearing next month to determine his competency to stand trial, The Smoking Gun reported.

Meader, who is charged with criminal mischief and exposure of sexual organs, is accused of ‘targeting’ the toys in a St. Petersburg store in October 2019.

He first found a stuffed unicorn and allegedly dry humped it in view of a Target loss prevention officer, according to police and court documents.

Admitted to doing ‘stupid stuff’

The suspect then grabbed an Olaf stuffed animal — of the highly popular PG-rated Disney movie ‘Frozen’ — and ‘dry hump[ed]’ it ‘until he climaxes,’ an arrest affidavit said.

The affection starved man admitted his acts to cops, saying he did ‘stupid stuff’ and ‘nutted’ on the Olaf.

Brief pause. Crying profusely for our childhood toys.

ClickOrlando reported property damage to the products amounted to $200 or less, according to a cited arrest report. Both of the tainted stuffed animals were cleared from the shelf and destroyed.

Meader’s father told cops his son has a history of this type of behavior, the arrest record said.

As a juvenile, Meader allegedly performed ‘sexual acts with stuffed animals’ in a Clearwater Walmart, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.