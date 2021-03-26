Ashleigh Landry Louisiana Lockport middle school principal, 44, arrested for having sex with minor boy.

The former principal of a Louisiana middle school has confessed to having sex with a teen boy, authorities said.

Ashleigh Landry, 44, of Raceland was the head of Lockport Middle School when she allegedly had sex with the unidentified teen, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies began to investigate Landry earlier this month after learning that she allegedly had been sexting with the teen.

During an interview with detectives, Landry admitted to sending the messages and having sex with him, authorities said.

She was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile — an offense which indicates that the victim was between 13 and 16 years old. It is unclear if he was a student at her school.

Betrayal of trust, and abuse of position and authority

‘Absolutely disgusting,’ one Facebook user commented. ‘We trusted her and turns out she’s a criminal.’

Landry was released from Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on $25,000 bail.

The incident led to the educator being fired from her position at the school, WWL-TV reported.

Lafourche Parish School District released a statement Thursday that said they were aware of the charges against her and confirmed she was no longer employed there.

‘We will certainly work closely with the Sheriff’s department in order to ensure that a complete and thorough investigation into the matter is conducted,’ the district said.

Not immediately clear is how the female educator came to abuse her position of authority, power and authority to subjugate her teen male victim.