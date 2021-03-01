Aaron Beltran Spanish rapper chopped off British man penis with 12-inch kitchen knife for fame video. Two roommates make a deal for a British teacher to be paid conditional on YouTube views.

A Spanish rapper is accused of chopping off his roommate’s penis with a 12-inch kitchen knife in an attempt to get attention on social media, according to reports.

Aaron Beltran otherwise known as Spanish rapper Sanatorio del Atico, allegedly made a deal with Andrew Breach, an Oxford-educated British teacher, to amputate his manhood — with Breach agreeing to pay a fee depending on how many times the video was shared on YouTube, the Independent reported.

The payout ranged from £173, or about $240, to a maximum of £2,164, or about $3,000, according to the report.

Beltran now faces four and a half years jail if convicted of carrying out the grisly act in Zaragoza, Spain, in March 2019, Spanish media reports.

‘On the afternoon of March 8, just before 7:15 p.m. when both men were in the victim’s bedroom, Andrew tied his pajama cord round the bottom of his penis to avoid hemorrhaging,’ the indictment reads, The Sun reported.

‘…did not feel 100 percent a man…’

‘The accused, who was sat on a chair in front of him, cut his penis with a 12-inch kitchen knife which was never found because the accused got rid of it.’

A police officer told a courtroom that he found Breach, 35, who taught at a local language academy, bleeding heavily following ‘the act’.

Another officer said Breach had wanted to severe his penis because he did not feel like he was completely male. The officer added the British teacher subscribed to a website and was looking for someone to film him mutilating himself.

‘When interviewing the victim in hospital he told us the accused cut off his penis. Andrew said he did not feel 100 percent a man and wanted to get rid of his penis,’ the cop told the court.

‘He agreed on a deal with the accused to pay him €200 which would depend on how many views the video of the amputation received on YouTube. It was done on the basis of hits,’ the cop added.

Surgeons managed to reattach the penis, which is now fully functioning, according to the Independent.

Breach spent three weeks in the hospital and then returned to the UK.

Consensual

Prosecutors admit the amputation was consensual but argue that Beltran still bears criminal responsibility.

Meanwhile, Breach claimed in court he had cut off his own penis, contradicting his sworn statement that Beltran was responsible.

‘I cut off my own penis. I was unwell. It was myself,’ he said, adding that he had felt pressure from police to blame his roommate. Police denied his claim.

Prosecutors have accepted that Breach suffers from gender dysphoria — which is the feeling of discomfort or distress that might occur in people whose gender identity differs from their sex assigned at birth or sex-related physical characteristics.

Attorney for the defense Claudia Melguizo called for immediate acquittal on the opening day of the trial, Monday, March 1, after the victim took the stand. Under oath, Andrew Breach claimed that he had in fact removed his own penis and that his roommate didn’t commit the crime. ‘I am a man of conscience and I cannot condemn a person who did nothing,’ the English teacher said. When asked why he didn’t come forward sooner, he told the court that he was afraid.

Local reports around the time of the amputation said the two men drank four bottles of wine and took Valium to gather the courage to go through with it, The Sun reported.

Beltran spent four months in prison before being released on bail.

The trial continues.