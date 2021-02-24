Wyatt Lamb Cheyenne Wyoming man arrested in murder of Athian Rivera, 2 year old toddler boy, son of ex girlfriend, Kassandra Orona.

The former boyfriend of a woman whose two year old missing son was found dead has been arrested according to Wyoming authorities.

Wyatt Dean Lamb, 27, was initially taken into custody on unrelated charges Friday early evening on a warrant for failure to appear and parole violation. Soon after the man was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s two year old toddler son, Athian Rivera, according to the Cheyenne Police Department.

The man’s arrest follows authorities discovering Athian’s body in a dumpster at an apartment complex in Cheyenne, in the 400 block of Desmet Drive, Friday evening. The boy was last seen alive hours earlier on Friday, in the 500 block of Desmet Drive before being reported missing.

Not immediately known was the cause and manner of death.

Laramie County Coroner Rebecca Reid said the cause of death is pending autopsy results, which will likely take six to eight weeks, Wyoming News reported.

‘I’ll never stop hating myself’

Also not immediately clear is how the estranged boyfriend was able to come in contact with the toddler.

Posted the mother, Kassandra Orona, on social media: ‘I’ll never stop hating myself for leaving him with someone who did such horrific things, but seeing these lies spread like I don’t care for my children is more hurtful than anything.’

According to court documents, Lamb was charged in February 2020 with felony strangulation of a household member, identified as then-girlfriend Kassandra Orona. He was also charged with misdemeanor property destruction and interfering with a peace officer.

Orona at the time told officers she was ‘attacked’ by Lamb, who she had been dating for about five months, according to court documents.

Bond conditions filed April 17 prohibited Lamb from having contact with Orona and from being within one block of her home, according to court documents.

‘This is an active investigation,’ Cheyenne Police Department spokesperson, Alexandra Farkas, said. ‘There is no danger to the public.’

It remained unclear what may have led to the father killing the toddler son of his girlfriend. The dynamics of their ‘relationship’ wasn’t immediately clear.