Maryland teachers aide self pleasures on Zoom – says it was accident

Marc Shack Maryland teacher’s aide suspended after self pleasuring self on Zoom in front of eighth grade students. Educator says it was accident and thought camera was off.

A teacher’s aide in Maryland has caused disconcert after it was revealed he ‘masturbated’ during a Zoom call with eighth-graders. With his career now in peril, the 21-year veteran educator insists he thought the online lesson had ended.

Marc Schack, an assistant for special education students at Shady Grove Middle School in Gaithersburg, told the Bethesda Magazine Wednesday he was unaware his ‘self-pleasuring’ session had been captured on the virtual ‘history lesson’ call until being interviewed.

‘I thought I was logged out when class was over,’ Schack told the journal. ‘I had no clue that Zoom was still on. Why would I do that? That’s my job. I had no clue that Zoom was on. I mean, that’s just crazy behavior.’

A 13-second clip — later posted on social media – shows Schack gaze at his screen before standing up, taking a few steps away and beginning to pleasure himself. ‘Am I in heaven now?’

‘Captain Silly Bones’

Schack’s name appeared on the screen as the host of the Zoom call. Seconds later, another name appeared, replacing him as the moderator.

The school’s principal, Alana Murray, said in a letter to parents that the staff member was seen on screen in a breakout room ‘engaged in inappropriate behavior.’

She told FOX5 the incident is under investigation.

The employee for Montgomery County Public Schools – who also runs Pirate Magic, a business that throws ‘pirate parties’ for children while Schack portrays a character named ‘Captain Silly Bones’ – confirmed having been placed on administrative leave.

Despite the highly disturbing nature of the educator’s actions, which were seen by at least two to three eighth graders, Schack maintains his actions were ‘just a mistake.’

‘I’m only human,’ he continued. ‘It was my bad.’

District officials called Schack Monday to say he was being put on leave, adding that they had ‘misplaced his background check file,’ he said.

‘I’m not a pervert or anything like that, you know,’

‘Maybe they were looking to see if I had any criminal misbehavior or anything like that,’ Schack told Bethesda Magazine.

But district officials didn’t reference the troubling video portion to him Monday, Schack said, claiming he was unaware of the footage until Wednesday.

‘I’m not a pervert or anything like that, you know,’ Schack told Bethesda Magazine. ‘You gotta believe me on that … I thought I was in the privacy of my own home. I had no clue.’

Montgomery County police confirmed the school district was conducting a probe in reference to ‘inappropriate behavior that was sexual in nature’.

As of Wednesday, no charges had been filed in the case. It remained unclear if any would be.

And then there were this comments on social which made this author wonder. See what you think?

‘Sorry but that seems quite a difficult mistake to make and what I find even more concerning is the fact he felt the need to do that after speaking to a class of 8th graders… something seriously wrong there!’