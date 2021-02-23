Krisinda Bright Ambridge Pennsylvania woman fatally shoots dead transgender son & daughter at family home. No known motive.

A Pennsylvania woman is reported to have fatally shot her her two daughters in the head, authorities said.

Krisinda Bright, 48, was arrested Monday afternoon in Ambridge, where cops in western Pennsylvania responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting she had placed. Interim Police Chief John DeLuca told reporters at a press conference that officers then found Bright’s two children dead inside in a ‘gruesome scene,’ WTAE reported.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said a coroner identified the victims as 16-year-old Kiara Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady.

Kiara self-identified as a male, who went by the name of Jeffery ‘JJ’ Bright, a young transgender man who transitioned at age eleven.

Bright told dispatchers she shot her children and that the gun used in the attack was unloaded on her dining room table. She later admitted shooting one of her children while they were lying in bed, according to the complaint.

#BREAKING & JUST IN: Mugshot for Beaver County mom Krisinda Bright. Police say she shot & killed her 2 children inside of their Ambridge home. She called 911 on herself & waited outside for police to arrive. WATCH my reports on @WPXI @ 12 & 5. pic.twitter.com/lahB031rOh — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) February 23, 2021

‘please don’t shoot’

She then went downstairs and pointed the weapon at her second child, who pleaded with her not to pull the trigger, saying ‘please don’t shoot, I’m gonna call the police,’ the complaint states.

The weapon initially didn’t fire, but ‘Bright fixed the gun and then shot’ her second child in the face. The woman’s child was still moving, so Bright went upstairs and got another weapon before returning and shooting her child again because she didn’t want the young victim ‘to suffer,’ the complaint stated.

Both victims were shot in the head or face, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, police found the mother standing outside the home with ‘dried blood splatter’ on her clothes and dry blood on her hands when they ‘responded’ at the residence. Asked if she was bleeding, Bright told police she wasn’t, adding that the blood was from her two victims WPXI reported.

No known motive

Bright is facing two counts of criminal homicide. Come Tuesday she continued to be held at the Beaver County Jail without bond, WTAE reported.

Lozier told reporters Monday that investigators were looking for no other suspects in the double slaying. The 16-year-old victim was a student at Ambrose High School, citing a statement released by district officials.

‘This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school, especially our students,’ the Ambridge Area School District said, adding that counselors would be made available to students in need. ‘We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child.’

No known motive for the shootings was immediately announced.