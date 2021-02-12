Ashlee Elizabeth Steinman, Chilton County High School band director in Clanton, Alabama faces 20 years jail following allegations of engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship with teen male student.

An Alabama high school band director faces up to 20 years jail following allegations that the female educator engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her teen male students.

Ashlee Elizabeth Steinman, the 29-year-old band director at Chilton County High School in Clanton, was arrested on Tuesday according to WSFA.

Steinman faces two separate felony charges for school employee engaging in a sex act with a student and using her official position to gain access to the student and carrying out the illegal relationship, C.J. Robinson, chief deputy district attorney of the 19th Judicial Circuit, told AL.com.

Notice of the ‘inappropriate relationship’ followed police in Clanton receiving a report about a possible relationship between the suspect and an 18-year-old student.

Police have yet to provide specific details about the alleged ongoing tryst.

Possible additional charges & possible other victims

Steinman faces up to 20 years if convicted CBS 42 reported.

The teacher has yet to enter pleas to the two charges, and information on her attorney, if she has one, was unavailable Thursday.

Officials said the investigation into Steinman is ongoing and they have not ruled out the possibility of additional alleged victims.

‘We go where the evidence takes us, but we are very early in the process. If the investigation reveals probable cause for more charges or heaven forbid additional victims, then we are ready to act,’ Robinson said.

Steinman, who has a master’s degree in music education from Troy University, has worked for the school since 2017.

Not immediately understood is what led to the female educator abusing her position of trust, authority and power to subjugate her teen male victim.