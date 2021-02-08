Amelia Ressler video: Carroll County Georgia substitute teacher pleasures self in front of 19 children in class, films it then shares it on Snapchat. Charged with 19 counts of child molestation.

How much is a child’d innocence worth? A Georgia substitute teacher has been arrested after allegedly ‘pleasuring herself’ in front of her second-grade class during school hours, Carroll County authorities said.

Amelia Marie Ressler, 30, of Carrollton, allegedly filmed herself on Snapchat performing the act while in the classroom at Mt. Zion Elementary School, FOX5 reported.

‘Ressler engaged in indecent and immoral acts while in the presence of school-aged children,’ Carroll County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Ashley Hulsey told WAGA. Adding, ‘It appears she was masturbating while the classroom was full of kids.’

Hulsey described the incident as ‘disturbing,’ adding that kids could’ve seen her touch herself.

‘Where she was sitting, it wasn’t like it was a closed desk and [the kids] couldn’t look up and visually see what she was doing at the time,’ Hulsey told CBS46.

13 second video circulating via Snapchat

Detectives began investigating Ressler after receiving a tip about a 13 second video circulating in the community and reporting it to school officials.

‘We obtained video evidence because she videoed it herself and disseminated it and we were able to get ahold of that evidence,’ Husley told WAGA.

FOX 5 talked to one parent named Nicole whose daughter is in that second-grade class.

‘My daughter had been bragging about the substitute, said they were having lots of fun, they played a lot of games,’ said the parent, Nicole.

Faces 5-20 years jail if convicted

Ressler was arrested Friday and booked into Carroll County jail on 19 counts of child molestation, authorities said.

At the time of the ‘incident’, educators described up to 19 children present in the second-grade classroom. Children are usually aged 7–8 in this grade level.

‘We appreciate the dedication Carroll County Schools has for the safety of their students as we were contacted immediately following the allegations and we will continue to work closely with them during the remainder of the investigation,’ the sheriff’s office said.

Ressler who remains held without bail, faces 5 to 20 years in prison if convicted of child molestation.

Not immediately clear is what compelled the female educator to perform the sex act on herself in front of the unwitting children.

It was not immediately clear how long Resller has been a substitute teacher at Mt. Zion Elementary School or within the Carroll County School District.