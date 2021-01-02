Staten Island woman found dead in garbage chute. 34 year old NYC resident found deceased at Silver Lake Apartment. NYPD seek foul play.

A New York City woman has been found dead in the garbage chute of a Staten Island apartment building according to reports.

The 34-year-old woman was found by police and firefighters in the Silver Lake Apartment building around 2:30pm on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the building after a resident who lives on the third floor of the building found the woman’s body after they had been told about it by a neighbor.

‘I said, “Listen, you’ve got to call the cops on this one. This is a dead woman,’ he said. The woman, who he didn’t recognize, was fully clothed, and appeared to have trauma on her face, he said to the New York Daily News.

‘Her head was sticking out, and her arms were sticking out,’ he said. ‘It’s very vivid.’

A woman was declared dead after rescuers found her in the garbage chute of a Staten Island apartment building. The woman was fully clothed, and appeared to have trauma on her face, a resident said. https://t.co/USCNUepOK5 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 1, 2021

How did victim end up in the chute?

Fire department sources said the woman was found feet-first down the chute with her bags, The New York Post reported.

Neighbors had reported the woman banging on doors in the complex, the sources added.

Firefighters managed to remove the woman from the chute and took her to Richmond University Medical Center but she was unable to be saved.

Police to date declined to publicly release the identity of the victim.

Police canvassed residents on Friday night showing a picture of the woman to see if anyone was able to help determine how she ended up in the chute and where foul play was involved.

The man who called the police expressed doubt that the woman would have fallen into the chute on her own.

‘You’d have to be a contortionist,’ he said.

‘I’ve been in this building for 20 years now, and never ever ever seen this,’ the man said. ‘The floor that I live on in the whole entire complex is probably the most quiet floor, so that’s why we’re shocked. Everybody here is shocked.’

An NYPD spokeswoman said the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are now under investigation. The cause and manner of death are pending results of an autopsy.