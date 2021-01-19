Sarah Pharis Sulphur Louisiana woman mails 180 nude photos of man performing lewd acts to 30 people along with degrading letters.

A Louisiana woman has been accused of mailing private nude images of a male acquaintance to up to 30 people, authorities said.

Sarah Pharis, 32, allegedly drove to Texas to send the photos, along with ‘degrading letters’ about her victim, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

‘A number of different people contacted him and said, ‘Hey, we received something through the mail and it has photographs of you,” Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory told Fox29.

The victim, who wasn’t publicly identified, told the outlet that Pharis sent out hundreds of pictures of him performing lewd acts, along with ‘strongly-worded letters defaming him.’

He said Pharis accessed the images through his Facebook, which she was able to access because she created the account for him years ago. It remained unclear how or why those images came to be downloaded on Facebook.

Faces 180 counts of non-consensual disclosure of a private image

Also not immediately clear was Pharis’ relationship with the victim, with reports describing Pharis and the victim as ‘colleagues.’

Some of the images also featured another person, the sheriff’s office said.

Pharis was first taken into custody on Dec. 28, when investigators first learned of the letters, and released on $75,000 bond that same day.

She was arrested again on Thursday after investigators found out that the other person’s private photos were also included in the letters.

Pharis, who is out on $15,000 bond in the second arrest, faces 180 counts of non-consensual disclosure of a private image. Not immediately clear is what led to the woman sharing the images and letters with the victims’ associates.

Friends and neighbors were shocked to learn of the allegations against Pharis.

‘I didn’t really think that she would be capable of that,’ family friend Amber Beaudeaux told FOX29.