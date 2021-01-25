Laura Dunker Bedford HS teacher sentenced to two years jail in plea deal after admitting to having sex with two teen male students over a one year period.

A married Ohio high school teacher has been sentenced to two years jail after admitting to having sex with two male teen students.

Laura Dunker, 31, was charged with six counts of sexual battery and one count of tampering with evidence in 2019 over her trysts with pupils at Bedford High School over a one year period.

Dunker was sexually involved with students from November 2018 to October 2019 News5 reported.

Prosecutors said in one incident, Dunker picked a student up before school and then had sex with him in her car at a park. In another, Dunker had sex with a different student at her home.

Dunker pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery in November under a plea deal in exchange for prosecutors dropping the five additional charges. Prior to the deal, the educator had faced a potential 35 years behind bars after initially pleading not guilty on January 6 and posting a $5K bond WKYC reported.

‘Teachers are expected to be role models…’

Come Thursday, the former educator was sentenced to two years behind bars and five years probation in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

The female educator will also be forced to register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of her life.

‘Teachers are expected to be role models to their students and communities which they serve,’ Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said.

‘She took advantage of these students and now must face the consequences.’

Dunker was arrested in December 2019 after an assistant principal at Bedford High School alerted authorities to abuse allegations against her, according to Cleveland.com.

When officers showed up at her home in Bath, Akron with a search warrant she acknowledged why they were there and invited them inside, court records state.

Dunker admitted to sexual contact with male students, telling investigators that she would either drive them to a park or bring them to her house when her husband wasn’t there.

Tampering with evidence

Four of the sexual battery charges stemmed from one student and two from the other.

Dunker was also charged for tampering with evidence after she deleted ‘numerous items’ off her phone in November 2019 while ‘knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress’.

The woman resigned from Bedford High School after her arrest, with Superintendent Andrea Celico stating that Dunker, ‘was immediately put on leave in order to protect the safety and wellbeing of our students’.

Court records did not disclose the ages of the boys Dunker abused.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of trust, authority and power to subjugate her male victims.