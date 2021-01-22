Gary Zerola Boston lawyer charged with rape. Former People mag Most Eligible bachelor arrested for rape, latest sexual assault allegation over 30 year span.

He beat the odds to rise against adversity only to become an alleged repeat offender…

A Boston defense attorney once named as one of People magazine’s most eligible bachelors has been charged with raping two women according to prosecutors.

Gary Zerola, 49, who appeared in the magazine’s 2001 list of ‘America’s Top 50 Bachelors’ was arraigned on Jan. 15 on charges of rape and breaking and entering with felony intent, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

Prosecutors said Zerola, who was already out on bail on previous rape allegations, met a woman at a gathering on Jan. 11 and later accompanied her and a mutual acquaintance to her Boston apartment.

Zerola then allegedly returned to the woman’s apartment, where she awoke to the attorney sexually assaulting her early on Jan. 12, prosecutors said.

‘Her recollection is being driven home, being sick due to alcohol-related illness, being helped to her apartment and next thing she knew, after Mr. Zerola and the other person left, Mr. Zerola being back at the apartment and raping her,’ Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in court, according to WHDH.

The criminal defense attorney was ordered to remain in custody during a dangerousness hearing Thursday, the Boston Globe reported. He remained held without bail.

Rollins said the accusations against Zerola — who previously worked as an assistant district attorney in Essex County for one year and Suffolk County for two months in 2000 — were ‘deeply troubling’ and noted the incident allegedly took place as he faced previous rape allegations.

Zerola had been free on $10,000 bail for allegedly raping another woman in 2016. He has pleaded not guilty in the Suffolk County Superior Court case, NECN previously reported.

Zerola’s attorney said his client was charged ‘based upon a foundation of lies and we vigorously look forward to our day in court,’ regarding the 2016 case.

Prosecutors said two additional women have since claimed Zerola also raped them in the 1990s and he’s been acquitted in separate rape and attempted rape cases in Massachusetts. A prior sexual assault case against him was also dropped in Florida, the Globe reported.

‘The court agreed with our position that Mr. Zerola is a danger to the community,’ Rollins said in a statement. ‘He has a history of rape allegations dating back to 1996.’

Beat the odds to live a gilded life

A not guilty plea was entered on Zerola’s behalf during his arraignment last week.

His lawyer, Joseph Krowski Jr., said last week that there is little to the allegations presented by prosecutors NECN reported.

In 2001, Zerola, then 29, was featured in People magazine as a lawyer and foster care advocate who set up his own law practice following nearly two years as a Massachusetts prosecutor. He noted his challenging childhood in an interview, saying he lived in more than 12 foster homes from age 3 through 15.

‘Statistically speaking, I should be in debt or in jail because of the upbringing I had,’ Zerola told People.

Zerola is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 22.