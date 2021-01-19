Eric and Lori Harmon South Carolina couple arrested after having sex on Myrtle Beach Ferris wheel, with video of incident ending up on an adult site.

It was a very fun ride…. A South Carolina couple was arrested last week after filming themselves having sex on top of a Myrtle Beach tourist attraction.

Eric Harmon of Surfside Beach and Lori Marie Harmon of Lexington performed the unspecified sex act while riding the SkyWheel, an oceanfront Ferris wheel that is part of a popular entertainment venue with the same name, cops said in an arrest warrant obtained by the Myrtle Beach Sun News.

The two have the same last name, but the arrest warrant did not indicate whether the couple were husband and wife.

The alleged incident happened in early January inside a glass gondola that was in public view, according to the outlet.

Authorities said video of the public tryst was later posted on a website. It wasn’t immediately clear who posted the tryst on the platform.

The suspects, who are both 36 years old, were charged with indecent exposure and preparation of prohibited obscene material. The husband and wife were arrested Friday and released on bond Sunday, online jail records show.

SkyWheel officials in a release said they were not aware of the incident.

‘SkyWheel Myrtle Beach prides ourselves in providing a safe, family friendly attraction and atmosphere,’ they said in a release. ‘This incident that we are just becoming aware of is extremely disturbing. We have not been notified yet from the authorities regarding this incident, but are ready to cooperate in any way we can.’

But there’s more.

The couple has been charged for similar incidents in recent weeks. Just last month, they were reportedly accused of having sex in a community pool. It was a very fun swim…