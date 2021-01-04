Christine Angelica Dacera Philippine Airlines flight attendant found dead after 11 men rape her at New Years Eve party at Filipino hotel. Culture of permissiveness against women.

Police have charged 11 men with rape and murder after the body of a Philippine Airlines flight attendant was found in a hotel room according to reports.

Police have filed charges against the group of eleven men after the woman’s body was discovered in the city of Makati, Philippines on New Year’s Day.

Christine Angelica Dacera, 23, was discovered unconscious in an empty bathtub of a hotel room where she and her friends were celebrating New Year’s Eve. The three men, described as friends that Dacera had arrived with at the party were identified by coconuts as Rommel Galida, Gregorio Angelo Rafael de Guzman, and John Dela Serna.

The flight attendant, of General Santos City, was later declared dead after being taken to hospital in the Filipino city according to local reports.

Makati City Police chief Colonel Harold Depositar disclosed 11 men — including the three men Dacera had arrived with — had been charged as they had been with Christine at the time of her death.

Body covered in bruises and scratches

The charges are provisional as authorities are waiting for the autopsy and toxicology reports the dailystar reports.

Out of the 11 charged, ‘only three of them were Dacera’s friends. The others were practically strangers to her, as they were only known to her three friends,’ Depositar noted.

The group have been charged with rape as Christine’s body was found with ‘lacerations and sperm in her genitalia.’

Her body was also covered in bruises and scratches.

Christine was rushed to hospital by three friends and hotel staff after finding her unconscious in the bathtub.

Police are yet to confirm whether something was put in the Dacera’s drink. CCTV footage also showed Christine and one guy transferring to a different hotel room. It was not until the following morning that the victim was carried back to her original room.

Her Instagram page, under the name xtinedacera shows the air stewardess last posted a week ago on December 28, leaning on the doors of an airplane wearing PPE.

She captioned it: ‘Last flight for this one helluva year,’ for her 39,000 followers.

Christine also posted a picture of herself on a balcony with a skyline in the background captioned: ‘First Christmas away from home.’

Tributes have poured in on the social media app, one follower wrote: ‘Thank you for sharing your beautiful soul Tine, fly high. We’re praying for you.’

Another said: ‘I’ll always cherish and remember your kindness at work. May you and your family get the justice you deserve.’

It wasn’t immediately clear how the Filipino flight attendant came to be targeted and how her abuse may have reflected deprecatory attitudes towards women in the community.

Hashtags: #JusticeForChristineDacera #ProtectDrunkGirls have trended in the US, highlighting the all-pervasive, global problem of ‘rape culture‘. Drunk, high, or inebriated girls are especially seen as ‘asking for rape’.