Austin Texas hostage stand-off at Children’s Medical Group ends with two dead, including doctor hostage taker and doctor hostage after 6 hours. No known motive.

Two people were killed in an six hour long hostage standoff at a medical center in Austin, Texas on Tuesday night, cops said.

Police responded to the Children’s Medical Group in downtown Austin after receiving a call around 4:30 p.m. about a person with a gun entering the facility and taking people hostage, according to FOX7Austin.

The parent of a patient at the center confirmed to Fox News that their doctor was being held inside and that the suspect was also a doctor.

A SWAT team arrived at the facility while the Austin Police Department negotiated with the suspect during a standoff.

The hostage negotiator repeatedly pleaded with the suspect to cooperate.

‘.. I want to help you work through this. You have saved a lot of lives.’

‘I cannot guarantee your safety unless you comply. I am letting you know, doctor, there is a way to resolve this. I need your help to fix the situation. That starts with you answering the phone,’ the negotiator said, according to KVUE.

Police said through a bullhorn that the doctor inside is ‘in pain’ and needs medication, KXAN reported.

In an update shared at 9.30pm local time, authorities said they had not been able to make contact with the suspect for two hours.

About two hours later, police released a statement confirming a SWAT team had entered the building to find two people dead.

Posts on social media identified the two deceased as the doctor hostage taker along with a doctor hostage.

Authorities have to date not identified the two individuals nor what instigated the hostage stand-off.