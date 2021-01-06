: About author bio at bottom of article.

Alexandria Allen Georgetown Kentucky teacher charged with raping eight grade student at where she worked, Royal Spring Middle Student on three separate occasions.

A former Kentucky substitute teacher has been charged with raping an eighth-grade student — including an illicit physical tryst at a hotel, according to a report.

Alexandria Allen, a 25-year-old onetime sub at Royal Spring Middle School, was arrested Monday by Georgetown police on three counts of third-degree rape, WLEX reported.

An arrest warrant stated Allen coming in contact with the 15-year-old boy at the school while in a position of authority or public trust. The alleged victim no longer attends the school, police said.

The alleged sexual abuse occurred at three locations between March and October, including at the Hilton Garden Inn in Georgetown, according to the warrant.

The teen’s mother reached out to cops in October after finding illicit photos and videos of Allen and her son on his cellphone. The mother told police at the time that Allen was her son’s tutor, WLEX reported.

‘I was disgusted because you’re supposed to be helping him and she wasn’t helping him at all,’ the woman told the media outlet in October.

An attorney for Allen entered a not guilty plea on her behalf Tuesday while waiving her formal arraignment, WLEX reported.

A judge also reduced Allen’s bond to $2,500 and ordered her not to contact the victim. She’s due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 2, according to the report. Of note Allen has no prior criminal record.

Georgetown police say they are still reviewing other evidence, and additional charges could be filed.

Allen was no longer listed as in custody at the Scott County Detention Center as of Wednesday.

Not immediately stood is what led to the female teacher abusing her position of trust, authority and power to subjugate her teen male victim.