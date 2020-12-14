: About author bio at bottom of article.

Elkview West Virginia teen charged with murder after four family members, including two boys and their parents are found shot dead. No known motive.

A juvenile in West Virginia has been charged in the slayings of two boys and their parents inside their home, authorities said.

The unidentified man, woman and their two sons, ages 3 and 12, were found dead with gunshot wounds around 10:40 a.m. Sunday in a house in Elkview, WV Metro News reported.

Authorities said a relative went to the home that morning to check on the family after not hearing from them for days.

When he arrived, he found the front door unlocked and three people dead, WSAZ reported.

Responding authorities found the fourth victim, the outlet reported.

Fifth family member found alive

‘We determined immediately on the deputies’ arrival they were all deceased,’ Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford told WV Metro News.

Rutherford said a fifth member of the family — a 16 year old teenage boy — had been found safe away from the crime scene. He has spoken to authorities.

Deputies then announced Sunday night a juvenile has been charged with four counts of murder in connection to the incident, but did not give their age, and did not clarify if it was 16-year-old from the home.

A juvenile has been charged with murder in connection with the slayings, though it’s unclear whether the child has any relationship to the victims.

Rutherford declined to release more information because the suspect is a minor.

No further details were provided about the victims or the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

‘We’re in the process now of going through the residence collecting evidence. Right now it’s very, very early,’ Rutherford told reporters.

Neighbor Samra Mullins said she didn’t hear anything coming from the home in the quiet neighborhood.

‘It’s a little nerve-wracking. You don’t expect this to be so close to home,’ Mullins said.

‘It’s just more stress. You know, we’re dealing with the COVID-19. It’s just more bad news,’ Mullins added.

No known motive for the family’s slaying was given.