Teah Vincent Gloucester mother accused of having sex with 14 year old boy. Woman admits to sex with teen, but insists was told he was 16, age of consent in the UK.

A British mother of three is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy after luring him and a friend to her home after watching them play soccer, a court was told this week.

Teah Vincent, 32, admitted having sex with the teenager at her home in Woolaston, Gloucestershire — but claimed he told her he was 16, which is the legal age of consent in the UK, according to the Sun.

However, Gloucester Crown Court was told that the boy had told her he was just 14 and still at school soon after she invited him and a friend inside for a drink of water after watching them play soccer nearby.

The mother — who has who has three children of primary school age — is alleged to have ignored being told her would be victim was only fourteen and proceeded to talk about sex and her body, a come-on which the friend’s older friend thought was ‘lost’ on him, the report said.

When the boy agreed to go upstairs with Vincent, he expected to watch TV or play video games — only for the mother to strip and initiate sex with the child, the court was told about the October 2018 incident.

The victim described Vincent ‘bouncing up and down on him’ for around five minutes, the dailymail reports.

‘The boy had a strong feeling that the situation was not right,’ prosecutor Christopher Smyth told the court of the boy, who has not been identified because of his age.

‘He knew he was underage and that there was a big age gap between them — she was more than twice his age … In the end, he pushed her off, got dressed and fled downstairs,’ Smyth said.

The boy’s mother eventually confronted Vincent, asking her, ‘What the hell is this I hear about you having sex with a 14-year-old? That’s my son.’

The boy told the court that Vincent replied, “Get the f—ing police, then.’

Vincent has pleaded not guilty to having sexual intercourse with an underage boy, insisting that he had told her he was 16 at the time.

The prosecutor told the jury there was no dispute that sexual intercourse had taken place, but it was the age of the youth that was being questioned in the ongoing trial.