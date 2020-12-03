Teah Leanne Vincent Gloucester mom not guilty of underage sex with UK boy. Mom cleared after it was revealed boy previously lied about his age setting up a social media account.

Morally dubious? A UK mom wept in court Thursday as she was cleared of knowingly having sex with a boy who was only 14 years old — after he admitted previously lying about his age to set up a social media account, according to reports.

Mom-of-three Teah Vincent, 32, of Gloucester admitted to initiating sex with the teen after inviting him and a pal into her home — but insisted she thought he was 16, the legal of consent in the UK.

She had told her trial that it was only after they were finished in bed that the schoolboy ‘panicked’ and confessed his tender age.

She was cleared of knowingly having sex with an under-age boy after the court was told how he had lied about his age before, including when setting up a Facebook profile when he was too young to be approved, The Sun reported.

The un-named boy admitted to the online lie in court but still insisted that he ‘definitely did not tell [Vincent] I was 16 going on 17’ before they had sex in October 2018, the court report said.

‘Your role is not to make moral judgements, but to decide if she broke the law,’

The jury of eight men and four women deliberated for just one hour and four minutes before clearing her of the underage sex crime, leaving the woman in tears.

Her attorney, Catherine Flint, had reminded jurors in her closing arguments that they had to put aside any feelings that Vincent’s behavior may have been ‘morally questionable,’ in lieu of the fact the then 32 year old woman was double the teenager’s age of 16 that she had come to believe him to be.

‘Your role is not to make moral judgements, but to decide if she broke the law,’ Flint reiterated.

‘Can you be sure he told her he was 14 before they had sex or had he lied about his age? You’d be hard-pressed to find a young teenager who doesn’t wish they were a few years older,’ the defense attorney said.

Vincent posted ‘NOT GUILTY’ on her Facebook page under the name Teah Leanne as she posed alongside a friend outside court.

‘THANKYOU EVERYONE THAT STOOD BEHIND ME AND BELIEVED ME ITS BEEN THE HARDEST TWO YEARS OFF MY LIFE,’ she wrote.

‘WELLCOME 2021 FOR ME AND MY KIDS,’ she said, having faced a possible jail term.

Which is to wonder had the genders been reversed would jurors absolved her or returned a guilty verdict given the near impossibility of anyone ever really knowing what was said in the bedroom except for the two individuals.