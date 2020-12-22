Ann Marie Bessie Eller, Newark, Ohio woman placed on probation after tying up her boyfriend at his home in pretense to have sex only to rob him.

An Ohio woman convicted of tying up her boyfriend while promising him sex — only to rob him in his own home — has escaped jail time.

Ann Marie Bessie Eller, 28, was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation after being found guilty of second-degree robbery in the November 2019 attack at her boyfriend’s home, the Newark Advocate reports.

The sentencing follows Ann Marie Bessie of Buckeye Lake at the time of her initial arrest being charged with felony kidnapping after tying up her boyfriend to have sex, only to steal his firearms and phone instead.

The victim told Newark cops he invited Eller to his home in anticipation for ‘physical proclivities’, only instead to find himself ‘victimized’ by his girlfriend of just several months, a criminal complaint shows.

‘She tied him up to the futon in the bedroom, allegedly to have sex, and then, once she had him tied up, stole three firearms and his cellphone, which also held his bank card,’ the complaint stated.

The victim called cops after breaking free by using a lighter to burn through the rope used to bind him. He then freed himself after cutting the ‘remainder of the way,’ police wrote in the complaint.

The man was confined for up to 45 minutes before managing to escape his ordeal, Newark police said. He was not seriously hurt.

Eller’s boyfriend told cops he was notified by his bank that his card had been used at several locations, leading investigators to track down someone who tried to use it at a gas station.

That man said he got the bank card from a woman who later admitted to police that Eller invited her to her boyfriend’s home, where she spotted him naked while tied up, according to the report.

The woman said she left the home, but police said she admitted Eller gave her the bank card, which she tried to use at a store before giving it to another person.

Eller was also sentenced to 139 days in jail, but was granted credit for time served behind bars prior to her sentencing.

A first-degree felony kidnapping charge against Eller was dismissed. If convicted on that count, she had faced up to 11 years in prison and as much as $20,000 in fines, it was first reported in June.