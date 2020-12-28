Andee Lantz Carnegie Oklahoma special educations teacher charged w/ second degree rape of teen student after naked photo of educator circulates school.

An Oklahoma special-education teacher has been charged with second-degree rape for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student and sending him a nude selfie. The educator’s arrest follows the photo of the educator circulating school.

Andee Lantz, 26, appeared in Caddo County court last Wednesday to answer to the criminal charge against her.

Lantz had been employed at Carnegie High School, before resigning in mid-November amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to court documents cited by News9, the case unfolded on November 16, when Carnegie Schools Superintendent Eric Smith contacted local police, saying that Lantz was involved in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Smith said the allegations against Lantz came to light after the student began circulating a nude photo of the teacher around school.

Leaned in and kissed…

When questioned about the image, both the boy and Lantz initially ‘denied any knowledge of the photo,’ but the teacher later allegedly admitted to engaging in an inappropriate relationship with the teen.

‘She said on one occasion she was riding around with [the student] and he leaned in [and] kissed her and that “it went from there,”‘ according to the documents.

Lantz’s first encounter with the teen allegedly took place after a homecoming game.

But there’s more.

The 26-year-old special-education teacher also admitted to having sex two or three times with the minor, according to the court papers.

At least one of the trysts was said to have taken place at Lantz’s home in Carnegie.

The superintendent noted that the student was not in any of Lantz’s classes.

‘It makes me sick to my stomach’

‘It makes me sick to my stomach,’ said concerned parent Susan Clark.

Adding, ‘In the beginning I didn’t know if it was a rumor, I called a couple other moms and they said it was true.’

The age of consent in Oklahoma is 16, but that doesn’t apply to relations between a teacher and a student.

Not immediately clear is what led to the teacher abusing her position of authority, power and trust and sexually preying on her teen male victim.