Yuri Tolochko Kazakhstan bodybuilder marries sex doll after dating 8 months. How a pansexual found love and came to document it on social media.

Love is blind. And full of silicone. And splendid imagination.

A bodybuilder from Kazakhstan has tied the knot with a sex doll he dated for eight months before proposing a year ago.

Clad in a black tux and bow tie, Yuri Tolochko is in video posted on social media planting a gentle kiss on Margo, ‘who appears a bit stiff’ in her revealing white gown as she clutches a bouquet of flowers and stares into the abyss distance.

The couple also shared a romantic first dance in front of dozens of guests who attended the traditional ceremony, which was shared on Instagram, the Sun reports.

‘It’s happened. To be continued,’ the actor and bodybuilder wrote after slipping a ring onto his bride’s finger.

The unconventional couple got engaged in December 2019, when the bald, blue-eyed muscle man— who described himself as a ‘ sexy maniac’ — popped the question.

Images shared on social media illustrate the couple’s romantic lifestyle, including sunny vacations and bubble baths, captioned with hashtags including #ideal_relationship, #true_love and #happy_wife_happy_life.

In one post of them working out together (we kid you not), Tolochko wrote: ‘Couples need to talk less and connect more. With time and experience, Margo and I realized that it takes more than words to have a conversation.’

He added: ‘Your partner sure deserves the best, but they have to do their part.’

Love at first sight

Tolochko said he met Margo at a nightclub, where he rescued her from some unwanted attention, adding that they had planned to take the plunge in March before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

He told the Daily Star that the wedding was delayed again after he was attacked during a transgender rally in the Kazakh city of Almaty on Oct. 31, when he incurred a concussion and a broken nose after dressing as a woman for the event.

Tolochko, who identifies as a pansexual, told the Daily Star that ‘our story turns me on much more than sex itself.’

Unlimited life and love in a lived imagination synthesis

The best sex is always one’s wildest fantasy – whether in reality or role play.

The muscle man added that he also enjoys BDSM — bondage and discipline, domination and submission, sadism and masochism.

‘I love being tortured, I can endure a lot of pain. I love to dominate too. Margo is capable of what other people are not capable of,’ the newly married man said.

The only requirements for a wedding to take place in Kazakhstan are that both consenting partners have to be male and female over 18 years old — with no mention of whether dolls are included.