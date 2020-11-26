Vanessa Marie Huckaba Florida woman busted cyberstalking love rival after placing online dating ad offering free meth and casual sex. Fighting over a man.

‘I really don’t like you!’ A Florida woman is alleged to have posed as a love rival placing an online dating profile in which she offered ‘free meth tonight’ and which also sent would be suitors to her romantic rival’s home looking for sex, cops said.

Vanessa Marie Huckaba, 29, created the ‘Islandbabe1234’ profile on the website Seeking Arrangement and included the name, photo, cellphone number and address of a woman who was dating her ex-boyfriend, according to an arrest report obtained by The Miami Herald.

And how they came calling…

‘Multiple strangers began arriving at the victim’s residence thereafter,’ said Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Other would be suitors sent the victim naked photos of themselves.

The 36-year-old victim said that Huckaba, who she had never met, started harassing her in October after she began dating a man Huckaba had previously been in a relationship with for six months, the report states.

‘You think texts are bad, next is your house and your job.’

She allegedly received a stream of threatening phone calls and messages from Huckaba, including one that said, ‘You think texts are bad, next is your house and your job.’

The victim blocked Huckaba on her phone, only to have her call back from a different number, cops said.

Eventually, she filed for a restraining order, which was granted Oct. 28, WPLG reported. Huckaba allegedly set up the fake dating profile posing as the victim afterwards.

She was arrested Saturday and charged with cyberstalking and harassing, both misdemeanors. Huckaba was released the same day on $5,000 bond and is due back in court at a later date.