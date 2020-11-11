Sofya Zhuk Instagram topless post leads to feminist revolt. How a former Wimbledon junior tennis champion deals with new found modeling career.

A former Wimbledon junior champion has purportedly been widely rebuked on social media after sharing a topless photoshoot on Instagram.

Russian tennis player, Sofya Zhuk landed the girls’ singles title at the prestigious tennis event in 2015, aged 15, before a back injury forced her to quit her sporting career.

Now aged 20, Sofya and a successful model in Miami the former sports star has told of being the target of backlash from fans after sharing a topless photoshoot in April.

A regard of the actual controversial image led to this author not finding anything controversial (presumably scrubbed…) while some commentators on media sites on the web opined, ‘Hatred from the spiteful and hate filled feminists.’

Feminist revolt?

While another comment read, ‘Real men love hot young chicks like her. Envious females don’t. Good luck to the princess!’

Zhuk, who is currently signed with Elite Model Management Miami, believes some feminists fans have struggled to see her as having a life beyond athletics.

Speaking to RT on Monday, the former tennis prodigy insisted she didn’t understand why the image, which showed her back to the camera while she covered her breasts, attracted so much negative attention.

The professional modeling shot, with the caption, ‘Missing my work days,’ has to date been liked more than 4,017 times.

Recalling what she described as, ‘constant hate she has to deal with’, the model claimed that some of her 64,000 followers can’t accept she’s found a new passion outside of tennis.

Told the former Tennis prodigy via RT: ‘I didn’t get quite what was the big deal.

‘I posted a photo, so what? When I share something, I’m not trying to send any message.

Dealing with the pain of public expectations

‘I’m just posting a picture that I like.

‘But when I shared that (topless) photo, I received an avalanche of messages.

‘Normally I wouldn’t bother about them, but this (time) around they were so aggressive.

‘I just think people simply can’t accept that I’ve found myself outside tennis, that I can live happily without sport and not sinking into depression.’

Sofya was widely regarded as one of Russia’s most promising young Tennis stars, but was forced to quit her career following recurring back injuries.

But the model said she now lives ‘freely and thinks about her health and future’ rather than always having to play with ‘lots of pain’.

Wanting to live freely

In a lengthy Instagram post, shared in April, she said: ‘Everyday I get questions about if I stopped playing tennis and why and when or if I will be back.

‘I want to make it clear that I understand why you want to know and my answer is – I have not played for seven months now because for a few years I’ve been struggling with serious injuries and always had to play with lots of pain.

‘I loved tennis but it got to the point where I wanted to be pain free and mentally be able to live freely and think about my health and future.’

Sofya won the 2015 Wimbledon girls’ singles title at the age of 15, before making her WTA Tour singles debut at the 2016 Miami Open.

She was given a wild card into the main draw but lost in straight sets to Zhang Shuai in the first round.

The Russian ended her tennis career with a record of 3-4 before announcing she could no longer play.