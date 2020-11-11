Rochelle Cressman Titusville gym teacher pleads guilty to repeatedly sexually assaulting Pennsylvania 14 year old student over seven month span.

A former Pennsylvania gym teacher has pleaded guilty to repeatedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student over a seven-month span, according to reports.

Rochelle Lee Cressman, 33, who previously taught at Titusville Middle School, appeared Tuesday in Crawford County Court on three counts of statutory sexual assault involving the teen who was one of her students, the Meadville Tribune reports.

State police said Cressman, of Titusville, initiated the ‘sexual relationship’ with her male student victim from September 2018 through April 2019, the Times Observer previously reported.

Rochelle Cressman at the time of her May 2019 arrest was married and had been on the school district payroll since 2009.

Investigators at the time described the educator and her male victim engaging in multiple sex acts about twice a week over a seven month window.

Gym teacher threatens male victim not to tell anyone

Of note, Cressman repeatedly told the male victim to not ‘tell anyone of the relationship’ and even threatened to harm herself and the boy if their illicit acts were uncovered, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The teacher and the teen got intimate at Cressman’s former residence in Oil Creek Township and at a home in Titusville, the Meadville Tribune reported.

Sixty-three criminal counts were dropped as a result of Cressman’s guilty plea. Cressman had been initially charged in May 2019 with 42 counts of indecent assault, as well as 10 counts of statutory sexual assault, 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and other related charges.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors said they’ll recommend a minimum of six years in prison and a maximum of 12 when Cressman is sentenced in February. She will also serve 10 years of probation following her incarceration.

Cressman, who worked for the Titusville Area School District, resigned in May 2019, the Titusville Herald reported.

As a result of her guilty plea, Cressman will also have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender for the rest of her life, according to the Meadville Tribune.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of authority, power and trust to subjugate her male victim.