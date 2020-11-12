Maryville Tennessee man impregnates 11 year old girl, flees to Florida with 8 year old girl. Rape victim determined to be 8 months pregnant. Fugitive deemed not to have lawful legal residence.

A Tennessee man accused of raping and impregnating an 11 year old girl has been arrested after fleeing to Florida with a second younger girl, an 8 year old child — according to a police report filed last month.

Mynor Leonel Jeronimo-Velasquez, 31, of Maryville, fled with the second girl in September, six weeks before authorities conducted a wellness check on the older girl and learned she was pregnant according to a Maryville Police Department police release which described the man’s arrest taking place on October 21.

Police determined that Jeronimo-Velasquez was the sole suspect in the case and set about trying to find him.

The suspect and the 8-year-old, who was considered missing, were located living together in Stuart, Florida. Martin County Sheriff’s deputies and the US Marshals service arrested the wanted man and placed the girl into protective custody.

Jeronimo-Velasquez was extradited back to Maryville and booked into the Blount County jail on Saturcay, Nov. 7.

Deemed to be not legal lawful US resident

‘At this time, we don’t think she was victimized,’ Maryville Police Chief Chief Tony Crisp said according to The Daily Times. ‘Where we’re at in our investigation at this juncture, we don’t have any evidence that would support that at this time.’

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office also determined that Jeronimo-Velasquez was in the country illegally and placed him on an immigration detainer. He was extradited to Tennessee and booked into the Blount County Correctional Facility on November 7.

Crisp told the Daily Times that police received a request in mid-October to check on the 11-year-old girl who was suspected to be pregnant. Officers visited the home on October 16, and the mother subsequently took the girl to the hospital, where a medical team determined she was in fact eight months pregnant.

The chief said the mother has not been charged, noting that there’s ‘nothing we can substantiate’ that proves she knew about Jeronimo-Velasquez’s abuse of her daughter.

The suspect is being held on a $250,000 bond and is due in court Thursday morning.