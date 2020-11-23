Leticia Lowery Montgomery County teacher sentenced to 20 years jail in plea deal after admitting to sex crimes involving 15 year old boy.

A former Texas teacher has been sentenced to 20 years jail after admitting to having sex with a 15 year old boy according to reports.

Leticia Lowery, 40, of Montgomery County pled guilty on Tuesday to second-degree sexual assault of a child and first-degree sexual performance by a child, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Matters came to the fore when the victim’s mother suspected something inappropriate happening between the two. In turn the parent was advised by a Harris County Sheriff’s Office sergeant to monitor her son’s cell phone.

That’s when the victim’s mother found text messages between her son and Lowery that were ‘sexual in nature.’

The 15-year-old later admitted to sexual intercourse with Lowery on Nov. 1, 2019 at Lowery’s home according to court documents ABC13 reports.

But there’s more.

Court records also mentioned a separate occasion where Lowery sexually assaulted the then 14 year old boy and the boy’s then 13 year old girlfriend in a van. Lowery forced the girl to perform a sex act on the boy while she watched, court records state.

Prosecutors expressed gratitude following the plea deal click2houston reports.

‘It prevented the children involved that she victimized and sexually assaulted from having to testify and I think that’s a win all day,’ said Asst. District Attorney Laura Bond.

Adding, ‘I think oftentimes when people hear about offenses that are committed by a female against a male child, people tend to minimize it but the effect on the child is still the same.’

‘Her taking responsibility and pleading to 20 years in prison is a statement on the fact that she knew what Montgomery County and the community and jurors would’ve sentenced her to,’ Bond said.

The defendant met the two victims in the Montgomery County case through personal relationships, Bond said.

Of note, Lowery was out on bond from Harris County for a charge of online solicitation of a minor boy, who was 15, when she was arrested in Montgomery County in November of 2019.

Lowery has been in jail in Montgomery County since her arrest there and the Harris County case is still pending, Bond said.

Lowery is scheduled to appear in court in January.