Fay Mcrobbie Wallingford teaching assistant sentenced two years jail for ongoing sexual abuse of student victim who considered genital mutilation to escape her demands.

A British teaching assistant has been jailed for two years for sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy who was her student and who had considered mutilating his genitals to escape her unrelenting advances according to reports.

Fay Mcrobbie of Wallingford, Oxfordshire, began sexually grooming her student victim when she was a 25-year-old teacher at a school in Berkshire, England, beginning in 2014 a court heard.

During the teacher’s sex-abuse trial, the Reading Crown Court learned how Mcrobbie, now 32, methodically groomed the boy whom she claims she had fallen in love with.

First she forced the student to join her martial arts class, where she kissed him. The female educator continued sexually preying on her victim when she took his virginity at the house of a friend.

When Mcrobbie — who had been involved with her victim going on for two years — learned that the boy had begun a healthy, age-appropriate relationship with a fellow teenage girl, she threatening to commit suicide in a letter to him.

‘After this we would get to training early so we could do more sexual stuff.’

The boy, now 22 years old, told the Crown Court just how devastating his former teacher’s sexual predation had been to him.

‘Fay was relying on me emotionally, I felt responsible for her feelings,’ he recalled of the teacher who sexually molested him and compelled him to want to mutilate his genitals to make himself less sexually desirable to her, the Daily Mail reports.

Adding, ‘She would turn to me if she was feeling sad, I had started to distance myself from my friends and family.’

‘Before this point I did not have any interest in girls, it was unexpected for me. After this we would get to training early so we could do more sexual stuff.’

‘Over the summer holidays we went to a friend’s house, this was the first time we had sex. I felt I wanted to run away, I was very much not ready, it was the first time I was naked in front of someone else.’

‘As I was going to be leaving school and going to college, I wanted to stop talking to Fay but she was planning a future for us.’

‘Around New Year’s Eve I told her I did not love her anymore. She broke down saying she could not continue life if we were not together.’

‘I even considered genital mutilation’

‘She told me she wanted to kill herself. She was over-burdening me with her emotions.’

‘I felt dirty, I could not stand the sight of myself in the mirror and I felt my innocence had been taken away,’ he said according to the Oxford Mail.

Adding, ‘Fay found out about my new girlfriend and she went crazy. She made it her mission to break us apart.

‘At the time I would have done anything to get her away from me, I even considered genital mutilation – I thought if I had nothing there to interest her then she might leave me alone.’

The young man eventually confided to an employer about the sexual abuse he had suffered at the hands of the teacher. That person helped him inform the authorities and bring Mcrobbie to justice.

Mcrobbie was arrested on May 16 2019 and gave a ‘no comment’ interview but later admitted three counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

‘There is no doubt that you groomed him.’

Defending the sobbing teacher, Robert Slinn said: ‘Fay is appalled by her actions.

‘She has gained real insight into the lasting damage her behavior has had on the victim. She knew it was damaging at the time but she was fatalistic in her own view.

‘She was unable to view a future for herself, she was seeking validation. She knew that this relationship was, from the outset, a breach of trust and wholly wrong.’

Offered Judge Paul Dugdale during sentencing: ‘In 2014 and 2015 you were aged 25 years and you worked as a learning support assistant at a high school. You were teaching boys and girls, including the victim who was aged 15 years.’

According to Best Way News, the judge continued: ‘There is no doubt that you groomed him.’

‘That was a gross and terrible breach of trust. You were in a position of trust as his teacher and you treated him like your boyfriend.’

‘The sad part is that I have no doubt it was due to your own mental health issues that you did regard him as your boyfriend.’

‘You involved him in a full relationship, he was far too young and vulnerable to be in that state with anybody let alone an adult who is 10 years older than him.’

‘From what he told me, it is clear you placed a huge amount of emotional pressure on him, especially when he wanted to end the relationship.’

‘You placed further pressure writing to him telling him and his girlfriend that you were going to kill yourself.’

‘The reality is not only were you acting in breach of trust, you were behaving in a controlling coercive way towards him because of the perception that you were in a relationship and you needed him to support you in the difficulties in your life.’

‘You used him for that purpose as well as using him for your own sexual gratification. He was not remotely able to deal with it and you caused a lot of damage.’

‘I have taken into account everything I have read about your mental health but while that may be an explanation, I am afraid it is not an excuse.’

Upon her release from jail, Mcrobbie will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.