Eve J Marie Playboy model on Southwest Airlines humiliated over low cut leopard dress drama. Was one prized traveler discriminated against over her dress sense?

A Playboy model has told of being ‘humiliated’ during a recent Southwest Airlines flight after claiming she was asked to cover up her outfit or face being removed from the plane.

Eve J Marie, 26, who was traveling with her seven-year-old son, alleges that she was forced to borrow a flight attendant’s sweater and tie it around her for the entirety of the service from Dallas to Tulsa.

The model and influencer detailed her experience in a video shared to social media, saying that she was particularly upset as a frequent flier who spends $60,000 a year with the airline.

‘I have just landed and I’m so pissed off,’ she said. ‘I’m trying not to let it ruin my day.’

‘I literally was almost escorted off the airline because of my outfit, which really pissed me off because I had a connecting flight, and nobody said anything on the first flight.’

Eve added that as a ‘loyal customer’, anyone traveling with her is entitled to a Southwest companion pass, allowing for free travel.

It’s really disappointing when you’re discriminated against because of your outfit,’ she said.

Eve told The Sun that she felt ‘completely humiliated, embarrassed and highly offended’ when a flight attendant threatened to remove her if she didn’t change her clothes.

In the video, she can be seen wearing a low-cut leopard-print top.

‘I felt like the other women on the plane were judging me based on my attire and they were saying my breasts are too large,’ she said.

The flight attendant, who Eve claimed was ‘apologetic’, eventually lent her a jumper to cover up her cleavage.

After landing, Eve says she contacted Southwest’s head office, with the airline apologizing and offering her $100 credit in compensation. She said this wasn’t ‘enough for the humiliation and discrimination’ she endured.

‘I was completely upset and embarrassed at how I was treated,’ she said.

‘Nobody could tell me what exactly their ‘dress code policy’ was.’

Eve insists she now receives rampant public relations public apology, that the airline provide better diversification training, a clear and fair dress code policy that is the same across all flights, and for those responsible to be held accountable.

Like other US airlines, Southwest has a clause in its Conditions of Carriage referring to passengers’ dress.

‘Engaging in lewd, obscene or patently offensive behavior, including wearing clothes that are lewd, obscene or patently offensive,’ is grounds for being removed from a flight.

