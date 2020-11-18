: About author bio at bottom of article.

Dion Bryant Orlando Christian school science teacher at Winners Primary school threatened to fail student if he didn’t send him sexual video.

Dion Bryant, 25, following his arrest on Monday was booked into Orange County Jail and charged with lewd conduct of a student by an authority figure, use of a child in sexual performance and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Bryant was a science teacher at the Winners Primary school.

The educator was detained at the Orlando area school, WESH reports.

According to arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Bryant gave his phone number to a student and later began soliciting explicit videos from the student.

Offered victim $140

Bryant is said to have threatened to give the student poor grades if they failed to comply, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Detectives discovered that in the last month, three videos were sent to the teacher.

Bryant had demanded a fourth video be sent to him, offering to pay the student $140. Authorities said Bryant paid the student $20 in a school hallway.

According to the arrest affidavit, Bryant pulled the boy into the hallway earlier this month and told him to go to the bathroom and record a video then delete it from his phone after sending it to Bryant.

The teacher called several times one weekend and would place the calls as late as 11 p.m., clickorlando reports citing authorities.

When the victim’s mother noticed the late-night calls from Bryant, she became suspicious and went through her son’s phone, where she found the inappropriate communication between Bryant and the victim, according to the affidavit.

The boy had messages on his phone that included videos of him performing sexual acts, according to an arrest affidavit.

Deputies arrived at Bryant’s workplace and asked the principal to call him into the office to be interviewed where he was soon thereafter arrested.

Deputies spoke with Bryant but he requested to speak with a lawyer.

Winners Primary School is a private Christian school serving pre-K through high school. It is thought Bryant is no longer employed at the school.

Not immediately clear is whether the Florida Department of Education will now seek to take action following the private school teacher’s arrest.

Bryant come Tuesday morning was released on $5,300 bond.