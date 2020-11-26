: About author bio at bottom of article.

Allison Chilton teacher at Oakbrook Middle School South Carolina avoids jail time after pleading guilty to having inappropriate relationship with a 12-year-old female student.

A Summerville, South Carolina middle school teacher who admitted to giving a 12 year old girl sensual massages and kissing her will avoid jail time following her sentencing earlier this week.

Allison Leigh Chilton, 27, of Manning, who previously admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with a 12-year-old female student come Tuesday was sentenced to five years on probation WCSC reported.

The former Oakbrook Middle School teacher’s sentencing follows the Dorchester County educator pleading guilty to charges of criminal solicitation of a minor and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Allison Chilton was originally charged in January of 2018, and resigned from her teaching position in Dorchester District 2.

The criminal case stems from 2017, when the victim’s father found out about Chilton’s attempts to entice her underage daughter into a sexual relationship.

‘I want to be your wife’

According to court documents, the middle school teacher sent her victim a series of messages, including, ‘I want to be your wife’ and ‘I want to hold you’ in her attempts to sexually entice the underage student.

According to The Charleston Post and Courier, Chilton also open-mouth kissed and fondled the 12 year old on a number of occasions in addition to the suggestive texts.

The victim’s father told investigators he believed the relationship began when Chilton taught his daughter in the seventh grade.

He told authorities he became suspicious when he learned his daughter had been meeting the teacher in the classroom while other students were out for recess.

According to WIS, the middle school teacher taught language arts and math prior to her suspension for the inappropriate student relationship.

Chilton formally resigned from the school district after she was taken into custody in 2018, WCIV reported.

Police said the sexual misconduct would have taken place between August and December of 2017.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Chilton and the underage student had any further sexual contact other than the open-mouthed kisses and fondling.

The middle school teacher had actually been sentenced to 10 years of probation for the inappropriate student relationship, but five years were suspended.

In addition, a permanent restraining order was granted for Chilton’s minor victim.

The former teacher has also been placed on the sex offender registry with active GPS monitoring.

Not immediately clear is what led to the educator abusing her position of trust, authority and power and sexually preying on her victim.