Wendell Sanchez Gonzales Louisiana man flees hospital after learning 11 year old girl he had brought in complaining of stomach cramps is pregnant w/ his child.

A Louisiana man has been arrested after deputies say he raped and impregnated an 11-year-old girl.

Ascension Parish Sheriff‘s deputies learned of the pregnancy when 34-year-old Wendell Sanchez of Gonzales brought the victim, who had been complaining of stomach pains, to the emergency room on Sunday, according to APSO spokesperson Allison Hudson the Advocate reports.

Sanchez who had waited in his vehicle fled the scene upon deputies arriving after medical staff alerted authorities that the 11-year-old girl was pregnant and Sanchez was reportedly the father.

Abandoning his vehicle, Sanchez then proceeded to run to a nearby apartment complex.

Deputies and officers, with the assistance of Gonzales Police Department, found Sanchez hiding in a patio area. He was carrying drugs and drug paraphernalia, Hudson said.

#BREAKING The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Wendell Sanchez on Sunday for allegedly getting an 11-year-old juvenile pregnant. Sanchez is being charged with first-degree rape, criminal trespassing and several drug charges. More details below. @BRProudNews pic.twitter.com/N39JQdmqQV — Abbi Rocha (@AbbiRochaTV) October 20, 2020

How did accused man know his child victim?

Sanchez was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where he was booked with an assortment of charges, including, first-degree rape with a victim under the age of 13, resisting an officer, possession of schedule II CDS, drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of person under 17, creation of a clandestine lab, no drivers license, and no tail lamps.

His bond was set at $540K.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the man came to know his victim and the ongoing extent of the child sex abuse.