Ian Wagner Frontier Airlines passenger hailing from Fort Wayne, Indiana charged with sexually assaulting a sleeping female teen on a plane from Indianapolis to Denver.

A 38-year-old Indiana man has been charged with sexually assaulting a sleeping female passenger on a plane from Indianapolis to Denver, Colorado.

Ian Wagner is accused of sexually assault and indecent exposure on board a 2017 Frontier Airlines flight involving an 18 year old teenager.

The alleged victim was asleep and therefore incapable of giving consent, according to a FBI release.

The report states Wagner being arrested in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he lives on October 4, 2020. An initial hearing was held on October 5, 2020 in the Northern District of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

Of note, the charges come from the District of Nebraska because the aircraft was in flight over the state when the alleged assault took place.

Mid air crime

The FBI has led the investigation because mid-air crimes come under the Bureau’s jurisdiction.

According to the FBI, in-flight sexual assaults constitute a felony and ‘usually take the form of unwanted touching’.

The agency’s jurisdiction applies ‘from the moment all external doors are closed following boarding’, at least on domestic flights.

The U.S. attorney has requested a trial be held in Lincoln, Nebraska.

If found guilty, Wagner faces three years jail wpta21 reports.

The FBI launched 119 investigations into in-flight sexual misconduct in the fiscal year 2019, up from 84 a year earlier and 63 a year before that.

‘The number may reflect a higher number of incidents occurring, or a higher number of people reporting incidents of sexual misconduct,’ according to a report cited by the dailymail.

Cabin crew cabin targets of sexual harassment

In addition, a survey by the Association of Flight Attendants in 2017 found that 68 per cent of cabin crew have reported being targets of sexual harassment.

More than one in six (18 per cent) had experienced physical sexual harassment from passengers in the previous year alone, according to the survey.

This included being ‘touched, felt, pulled, grabbed, groped, slapped, rubbed, and fondled’, or even being cornered while the passenger was out of their seat.

However, only seven per cent of flight attendants who experienced the abuse ever reported it to their employer.