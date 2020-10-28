Luana Costa Brazilian 11 year old sex abuse victim dies after premature birth fathered by 43 year old man, Francinildo Moraes.

Could it be any more disturbing? An 11-year-old sexual abuse victim from Brazil has died days after prematurely giving birth to a child fathered by a 43-year-old man.

Francinildo Moraes groomed and sexually abused Luana Costa from the age of nine and continued to have sex with her during her pregnancy according to local media reports.

Police said Moraes convinced the child to pose in photographs with him as though the pair were in a normal adult relationship.

Luana was in her fifth month of pregnancy when she had to be induced. She died four days after the birth, on 27 October the dailymail reports.

The crimes occurred in the rural municipality of Uruara, in the northern Brazilian state of Para.

Normalizing illicit sexual behavior against children

Luana’s family members only became aware of the sexual abuse when they noticed changes in her body and they took her to see a doctor, who revealed the girl was five months pregnant.

It was then that the victim told the family about the abuse she had suffered over three years.

According to her aunt, the man threatened the girl not to tell anyone, and that the assaults were carried out his crimes far from the family’s village.

The suspect had uploaded dozens of photos of the pair to his social media pages, showing an apparently affectionate bond between the two, despite the illegality of their ‘relationship’.

Police are now looking for the suspect, who remains at large and may have fled.

The child sex abuse scandal follows a ‘Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights’ study which shows throughout 2019, Brazil authorities registered more than 17,000 reports of sexual abuse against children and adolescents. Of this total, 3,700 children were aged 8 to 11 years.