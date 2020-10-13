Danny Perry Nashville HIV positive man sentenced: Softball league player who had sex with woman without telling her of his condition jailed 6 years. Estimated to have had sex with up to 19 women.

A HIV-positive Nashville area man has been sentenced to six years jail for having sex with a female victim without telling her he had the potentially life-threatening virus.

Danny C. Perry II, 41, pleaded guilty last week to HIV exposure and was sentenced to six years in prison for transmitting the incurable virus on September 30.

Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Steve Dozier found Perry guilty of a felony charge of criminal exposure of another to HIV and handed him the maximum jail time for the offense. Leading up to the encounters with his victims, the court was told Perry who had been HIV positive since 2003 had ceased taking his medication while knowingly continuing to physically engage with the unwitting woman and a number of other females the victim was unaware of.

Following the sentencing, prosecutors urged women who had sex with Perry to get tested.

Metro Police and the district attorney’s office said they’d pursue additional charges against Perry if more of his sex partners come forward.

‘…he chose to be reckless with other people’s lives.’

Perry a former athlete, was a warehouse worker living in Carthage, Tennessee and had been active in Nashville’s adult softball leagues for years where he had access to an ever constant cache of women.

‘Mr. Perry is a predator,’ Kate Boston Melby, the Davidson County assistant district attorney who prosecuted him said, according to The Tennessean.

‘He knowingly infected someone with HIV, knowing that he had it, knowing that he could prevent it by taking his medication and by using other forms of protection during their relationship,’ Melby said. ‘And he still chose to be reckless with other people’s lives.’

Melby says there are likely dozens of women in Tennessee and other Southern states who Perry exposed to HIV.

One of Perry’s ex-girlfriends, Marvelyn Brown, gave witness testimony at the sentencing and said that he knowingly gave her HIV in 2003. That incident did not appear on Perry’s charge sheet. ‘(I’m happy) knowing where he is so he cannot keep doing this,’ she said. ‘I feel better knowing and hoping other women will come forward.’

Brown, now a New York-based HIV/AIDS activist, wrote a best-selling book in 2008 called The Naked Truth in which she refers to the man who infected her only as ‘Prince Charming.’

‘I want people to understand that only one count was brought against him,’ said Brown. according to NewsChannel5. ‘One count of HIV exposure and it was not me because I’m out of the statute of limitation.’

Infected victim confronts Perry who feints surprise

Perry’s case came forward after a woman in his softball league pressed charges after discovering he had knowingly exposed her to the virus without telling her he was infected.

Upon initially testing positive for HIV in 2016, the un-named woman confronted Perry who in turn feigned surprise and said he had nothing troubling in his medical history.

Prosecutors said Perry was married when he infected his softball league friend and didn’t use a condom when having sex with the victim.

The friend, who asked to not be identified in court documents, said Perry never told her he had HIV.

In between multiple HIV tests she asked Perry if there was anything he should tell her regarding his medical history, with the man texting back ‘No.’

Unbeknownst to Perry’s victims, the ‘sexual predator’ had been receiving medical treatment for HIV since at least 2009, according to Det. Kevin Wiles with the Metro Police sex crimes unit.

Victim discovers Perry having been with no less than 19 women in the last two years

It was only after the victim discovered a series of private messages on Perry’s Facebook account in which revealed he had sex with as many as 19 women in the last two years, that she approached authorities.

Perry apologized to the victim during the sentencing hearing.

‘He was contrite at the sentencing hearing. He got sentenced and he’s doing his time,’ Perry’s lawyer Bobby Ballinger said.

HIV, human immunodeficiency virus, causes AIDS and interferes with the body’s ability to fight infections and can be transmitted through contact with infected blood, semen or vaginal fluids.

While there is no cure for AIDS, strict adherence to anti-retroviral therapy has proven to substantially slow the disease’s progress and prolong life.

It’s a felony to be HIV positive and have sex with someone else without telling them first you have the virus.