Ashlyn Faye Bell indicted: Texarkana teacher’s aide charged for having sex w/ three teen students after pregnancy rumors. Faces 60 years jail.

A Texas teacher’s aide is facing up to 60 years in prison after being charged with having carnal relations with three teenage students on separate occasions.

On Thursday, Ashlyn Faye Bell, 24, of New Boston was indicted by a Bowie County Grand Jury on two counts of improper relationship between educator and student and one count of sexual assault of a child The Texarkana Gazette reports.

The indictment follows the female educator being accused of engaging in sexual misconduct last autumn with three boys, two aged 17 and one 16 at the time.

Belle was employed at the Texas High School in Texarkana between August 2019 and May 2020, where she worked both in the library and as a classroom aide.

Police started investigating Bell earlier this summer after a teacher overheard a group of the boys talking about how one of them may have gotten the aide pregnant.

Lured victim(s) via Snapchat

Two of her alleged victims are aged 17, and the other is 16. While the age of consent in Texas is 17, it is illegal for an educator to have sex with a student of any age unless they are married to one another.

The first victim, 17, claims he had sex with Bell at her New Boston home over Thanksgiving break last November.

Bell allegedly began communicating with the minor on SnapChat and picked him up from a truck stop before taking him home with her.

The victim claims that Bell, who is a single mom, put her young child to sleep before luring him into her bedroom.

A second victim, also aged 17, says he also had sex with Bell that same autumn.

According to The Texakarna Gazette, he allegedly visited her home on multiple occasions as she was ‘tutoring’ him. The teen says they had sex during one of those sessions.

Meanwhile, a third boy, aged 16, says he had sex with Bell in late November, and she picked him up from his house with her child in the backseat.

It was unclear if Bell is or was recently pregnant.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of authority, trust and power to subjugate her three male victims.

She has been released on a $150,000 bond and the case is due to return to court later in the year.