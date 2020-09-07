Steven Lysenko video: Rochester assistant principal at Spencerport High School screams ‘f**k the police’ during Facebook Live BLM protests as demands to fire him are made.

Should an educator be allowed to publicly voice their political beliefs? Calls have been made to fire an assistant principal of an upstate NY high school after Facebook Live video recorded during the Rochester BLM protests, involved the teacher, scream, ‘F–k the police!’

Steven Lysenko, a ninth-grade AP teacher at Spencerport High School in suburban Rochester, complained about officers targeting protesters even though ‘we didn’t do anything but chant and sing,’ according to copies of the video that have gone viral online.

‘Our peacekeepers ended up shooting pepper spray at us for singing and chanting and telling them what a s—ty-assed job they were doing,’ Lysenko complained in the clip, which was saved and shared on social media.

‘They can f–k right off, America!’ he shouted.

‘F–k the police! F–k Rochester Police Department!’ screamed the school official while wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt.

Everyone meet Mr. Steven Lysenko. He is the assistant principal at Spencerport High School. A real class act. This school is 20 mins from Rochester, NY. Make this POS go viral! pic.twitter.com/Zefpe7UvTb — Guns03 (@flk9473) September 5, 2020

Confidential personal matter

After his expletive-laden tirade, Lysenko calmed himself enough to sign off with a polite ‘thank you,’ according to the clip that started making rounds Sunday.

School officials addressed the uproar over the post in a message Saturday — while stressing the ‘incident’ will be ‘addressed as a confidential, personnel matter.’

‘We apologize to our students, parents and community that you had to hear this language from one of our employees,’ Spencerport Central School District said in a statement.

The district insisted it ‘stands in solidarity in support of racial equality and systemic change’ and stressed that ‘we further stand in solidarity with peaceful protesters.’

‘However, when a District employee uses language in public or on social media that does not align with our Code of Conduct or demonstrate appropriate role modeling for students, that is something that we will not condone,’ the statement stressed.

‘These statements by our administrator have caused disruption within our school community,’ it conceded.

But not everyone was pleased.

Steven Lysenko needs to be terminated, school district. Hate doesn’t belong in the classroom. #WhiteandBlackLivesDoMatter — Karl Bjorn Erickson (@PacNWCathWriter) September 6, 2020

The role of educator

‘Any Spencerport student with a similar rant on social media would have consequences. This is not respectful and encourages hate. Fire him,’ Jeff Belles posted on Twitter to the district.

However, more than 4,740 people have signed a Change.org petition demanding the educator not be fired.

‘He is setting a good example to the students at Spencerport showing us to fight for what we believe in. Swear words are just words and should not be a reason to be fired,’ the petition stated.

Lysenko, the president of the local chapter of the National Association for Multicultural Education, has previously used his social media to stand with the Black Lives Matter movement the nypost reports.

‘To any students-past or present-who follow me here: know that when you post ‘#WhiteLivesMatter, you are condoning White Supremacy. In that I will not abide!’ Lysenko posted in June.

He also posted a Facebook video apologizing for using ‘police-centric and ‘police-friendly language’ in earlier discussions.

Lysenko’s profiles describe him as an ‘Advocate for Social Justice, Educator, Child of God’ — with one follower, Michael Reed, telling him, ‘You are not a child of God, Mr. Pottymouth.‘

Rochester has seen four nights of protests following the release of police video showing the arrest of Daniel Prude, who died in custody after his arrest in March.