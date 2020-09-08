: About author bio at bottom of article.

Stephanie Walzl Maryland teacher at Reservoir High School, Howard County charged w/ sex abuse of female minor student. Newly married teacher exchanged 69K texts w/ her victim.

A Maryland high school teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a female student beginning when the girl was just 16 years old along with exchanging nearly 70,000 text messages with her alleged victim.

Stephanie Walzl, 26, of Manchester, who taught health and physical education at Reservoir High School in Fulton and coached the women’s lacrosse team, was arrested last week on counts of sexual abuse of a minor and a fourth-degree sex offense.

Notice of the illicit tryst came after Howard County Police Department received a report about Walzl’s alleged relationship with a student in June reported CBS Baltimore.

Over the course of three months, detectives gathered evidence of an inappropriate relationship between Walzl and the victim dating back to December 2019 when the girl was 16 years old and the teacher was a newlywed.

Investigators uncovered nearly 69,000 text messages between the first-year teacher and the student, some of them sexual in nature, and determined that Walzl and the girl were in regular contact before, during and after school.

Police said they consulted with the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office before bringing charges against Walzl.

The female educator was booked into the Howard County Detention Center on Thursday and remained jailed as of Tuesday morning the dailymail reports.

Police are not aware of any additional victims.

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case, according to the Howard County Public School System.

Reservoir High School Principal Karim Shortridge acknowledged the incident in a letter to parents, referring to Walzl as a ‘former teacher.’

‘Our students’ well-being is always our number one priority,’ he wrote.

According to social media posts, Walzl graduated from Bridgewater College, where she met her future husband.

The couple married in October 2019. Walzl’s husband is also a public school teacher.

To date it remained unclear what compelled the educator to abuse her position of trust, authority and power and sexually prey on her female teen victim.