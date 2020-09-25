Shauna Bishop Sacramento sheriff’s deputy, 44, pleads guilty to having sex with teen boy at mother’s Folsom, California home. Victim’s father had recently ended relationship with sexual predator.

A California woman was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to having sex with a 16-year-old teen boy while working as a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy.

Shauna Maloy Bishop, 44, of Citrus Heights will serve six months in custody and five years of formal probation along with perform 180 hours of community service. She is also required to register as a sex offender, KCRA reported.

The female sheriff’s deputy had pleaded guilty in July as part of a deal in which four other charges were dropped.

The Mercury News identified the victim as the teen son of the police officer’s ex-boyfriend. The illicit tryst occurred after the boy’s father, had ended a yearlong relationship with Bishop after reportedly after finding Bishop naked around his son. Of note the victim’s father also worked for the sheriff’s department.

The boy’s father, after breaking up with Bishop, had told his ex-wife that he was uncomfortable with the way Bishop behaved around their teenage son. His ex-wife, however, established a friendship with the other woman, and on April 28, 2019, she asked the deputy to come to her home in Folsom and talk with the boy about his drinking and marijuana use, court documents said.

Bishop entered boy’s room

Bishop was invited to stay the night. While his mother slept — both women said they had taken the sleep drug Ambien — Bishop went to the boy’s room, and they engaged in sexual activity.

The incident came to light two weeks later, when the boy told his 19-year-old sister. She told her mother, who called Folsom police.

Bishop turned herself following the mother’s complaint in June of 2019.

Investigators looked into Bishop’s relationship with the boy in May, with Folsom police later issuing a warrant for her arrest. She had been on paid leave during the investigation and eventually resigned in August 2019 after her arrest, Sacramento CBS local reported.

A five-year veteran at the sheriff’s office, Bishop did not meet the teen through work or have sex with him on duty. Authorities said the crime was not involved in any way with her law enforcement duties.

It remained unclear what led to the female authority figure preying on her male victim.