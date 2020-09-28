Armando & Britany Barron New Hampshire couple: Jonathan Amerault decapitated. Husband shoots wife’s lover dead, forces her to decapitate victim’s head.

A New Hampshire man is alleged to have shot his wife’s lover dead before forcing her to decapitate the man’s body after finding out about her supposed affair.

Britany Barron, 31, told New Hampshire state police that her husband, Armando Barron, 30, ordered her to kill Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene after he discovered the two were lovers after going through her phone last weekend.

According to the Keene Sentinel, Barron of of Jaffrey is accused of beating his wife and then using her cell phone to lure Amerault to a park. Prosecutors said he and he his wife drove nearly 200 miles north to dump the body.

Upon Amerault having been lured to Annett State Park, Barron is alleged to have assaulted his wife’s alleged lover, beginning the night of September 19 and into the morning of September 20.

He is then accused of ordering his wife to cut Amerault’s wrists, which she did, while they were inside the victim’s Subaru Impreza.

Ordered to shoot her lover dead

According to investigators, Britany claimed that Armando told her to shoot her lover, but when she refused he shot the victim three times.

‘When she did not shoot him, Armando removed the gun from her hand,’ an affidavit, obtained by the Sentinel, reads.

Two of the shots struck Amerault in the chest and one struck him in the head.

To dispose of the body, the couple drove Amerault’s vehicle to a camping site in Errol with the man’s body in the vehicle. On the way the couple stopped to buy lighter fluid, household cleaner, tarps and a shovel. It was at the camping site that Armando ordered his wife to decapitate Amerault’s head from his body and bury his head and body separate.

In the affidavit it said that he ordered her to do this so Amerault’s identity couldn’t be identified by dental records. After destroying Amerault’s phone, Barron demanded that his wife text her friends and say that she would ‘leaving for a while to clear her head.’

Armando is alleged to have also forced Britany to send messages to loved ones and friends, saying that she would be moving to New Mexico where her sister lives, authorities said.

Barron then left his wife and said he would return next Friday and gave her two guns, including the one used to kill Amerault, to defend herself against any wild animals. She attempted to clean Amerault’s car while at the campsite as well.

Husband’s wife & her lover worked for same medical supply company

According to a press release from State Police, Amerault, who was employed by medical supply company Teleflex Medical OEM, was reported missing last Monday morning after he didn’t show up for work.

Amerault’s friends and family said they hadn’t heard from him since the evening of September 19.

Police discovered the man’s body two days after he was reported missing on the 21st.

Britany, who also worked at Teleflex, reportedly called the company on Monday and told her employers she would not be coming in and that she would be quitting. She told investigators that her husband also assaulted her, leaving her with two black eyes and injuries to her nose.

Police were notified of the body on Tuesday after hunters reported the Barrons to the state’s Fish and Game department for violating the no-camping policy in the area.

While investigating the area, officers spotted what appeared to be a body wrapped in a tarp in a nearby brook.

Armando was arrested on Wednesday while driving with his nine-year-old daughter.

He was charged with capital murder in Amerault’s death and for assaulting his wife. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being detained.

Britany has been charged with falsifying evidence, claiming that she mutilated and concealed Amerault’s body and tried to clean his car, according to the affidavit.

She has pleaded not guilty and ordered to be held without bail.