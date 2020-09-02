Kandice Barber Buckinghamshire teacher accused of having sex with teen student, 15, sending him topless photos via Snapchat that were passed around school.

A UK courtroom on Tuesday heard testimony of how a married teacher allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old boy in a field, sending her teen victim, topless pictures of herself on Snapchat which were then circulated around the school.

Kandice Barber, 35, of Wendover, Bucks is alleged to have told the boy she might be pregnant with his baby after sleeping with him following a sports awards evening at a secondary school in Buckinghamshire.

Barber — a mother of three, has denied the accusations against her, including transmitting images of herself, telling investigators that her account must have been hacked.

The illicit trysts are said to have taken place between September and October 2018 when Barber was 33 years old and her alleged victim, 15.

The female educator faces a series of charges, including, three counts of causing or inciting a child aged under 16 years to engage in a sexual act, one count of sexual communication with a child, one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activities while in a position of trust and one count of causing a child to watch a sexual act by a person in a position of trust.

Confronted by topless photos

The school headmaster was said to have found out about Barber allegedly having sex with the boy after a topless picture of her was circulated around the secondary school.

Aylesbury Crown Court was told Barber approached the boy at a school sports awards day and added him on Snapchat the dailymail reports.

Prosecutors alleged the teacher, then 33, had then picked up the teen boy in her car and driven him to a secluded area where she had sex with him.

Jurors heard how the teacher, who had school-age children of her own, had later met up with the boy for two other illicit trysts and sent him pictures of herself topless, which were then widely shared around the school.

Richard Milne, prosecuting, said: ‘This case is about an adult teacher having sexual relations with a pupil at the school where she taught.

‘It all started at a sports evening on September 27, 2018 when she came over to him and asked to borrow his phone.

‘She had possession of his phone, she put her details into his Snapchat account. Things developed on her part by her sending him messages. She would tell him she was having a bath or a shower and then ask him if he wanted to meet.

Rumors of an affair

‘She had driven over, he got into her car, she asked for somewhere private, he suggested some fields. It was 5pm in the evening on a school day.’

The court was told that Kandice Barber had sex with the boy and then later sent him topless pictures of herself, which were shown to the jury.

By the start of last year, the headmaster at her school came into possession of one of the topless pictures, which were circulating along with rumors of the affair.

Mr Milne added: ‘He (the victim) was not proud of what happened, he was not showing off, it was not some sort of fantasy. He was extremely concerned and nervous when the rumors were going around.

‘He knows that they did not have sex after his 16th birthday because she had proposed a hotel as a special treat for his 16th birthday, which he politely declined.’

In a video interview with police given on March 11 last year, the boy claimed the two had continued messaging for months after he turned 16 years old, only stopping because the school staff found out.

Coerced to deny trysts

The complainant added that when called in to speak to his headmaster, he had initially denied having had sex with Barber.

Speaking to a member of the child abuse team at Aylesbury police station, the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: ‘I lied because she had told me she could be pregnant with my child and I began to panic. I lied to pretty much everyone except my friends.

‘She said that if I was going to snitch, snake on her basically, she was going to bring me down with her. I was like, are you going to accuse me of rape? She was like, dot dot dot. Obviously I got angry and I did not talk to her after that.’

Kandice Barber was arrested on March 12 last year, with the educator denying having sex with the boy, while claiming her pregnancy was widely known around the school – although she later lost the baby – and that the father was her husband.

A social worker attended Barber’s home the following day and assessed her but during the visit Barber accepted having sent a naked picture to the boy, the jury heard.

Mr Milne told the jury: ‘Mrs Barber told the social worker that she had started to talk to the boy in September 2018 on Snapchat. He had befriended her first. She denied having sexual intercourse with the boy but did admit sending the boy a picture of herself topless.

‘She said that she was going through a bad patch with her husband, that she was pregnant but lost the child, they wanted another but it was not happening.

‘Things were strained between her and her husband. The boy had paid her attention and she had let her guard down and started to talk to him.’

The court heard how the social worker had visited Barber again and the defendant had asked that what she had said not be included in any official reporting, adding she would deny having said it.

Abuse of power, authority & trust

Mr Milne: ‘The defense is likely to be that she, the defendant, did not engage in any sexual relationship with the complainant. In other words, it is simply made up.

‘Although it may well be accepted that she, in social media terms, accepted a friend request sent by the complainant to help him out with a problem that he was having with one of his friends, it was he who kept on calling her and pursuing her in what may be described as an unhealthy manner and threatened to tell a teacher that something was going on.’

The female educator continues to deny all charges against her, including the prosecutor’s claims she abused her position of power, authority & trust to subjugate her male victim.

The hearing continues.