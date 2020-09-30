Johnathan Lee Rossmoine Louisiana man caught hiding in Hernando teen girl’s closet for weeks, busted on child sex charges. Met via online chat app, VRChat.

A Louisiana man is facing multiple sex charges after deputies say parents of a 15-year-old girl found him living in their daughter’s closet. According to Hernando County investigators, he had been living there for more than a month after traveling from Louisiana to Florida to have sex with the teen at the family home.

The discovery of Johnathan Lee Rossmoine, 36, left the girl’s parents blind sighted.

‘Kids can be doing things under our noses and in your house that you might not be aware of that could shock you,’ child psychologist Dr. Wendy Rice said according to fox13news.

‘He and the young lady came up with the idea that he could just stay in her room if he hid in the closet whenever the parents came in,’ Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tom Cameron said.

Investigators determined the teen victim, who called Rossmoine their boyfriend, met him two years ago on an online chat app, known as VRChat. The platform allows users to interact with others using 3D avatars.

Teen claimed being 18 but later confessed to being only 15

At the time, the teen claimed being 18 but later confessed – before meeting in person – to only being 15, WFTS reported.

Investigators say on several occasions Rossmoine drove from Louisiana to the family’s Spring Hill residence to have sex with the victim.

Deputies say on August 19th he began staying in her closet at the family’s residence.

‘They kept the bedroom door closed and locked and whenever someone came to the door it gave them an opportunity to run and hide in the closet and open up the door to where maybe she was changing or something,’ Cameron said.

Rossmoine was arrested Sunday when the teen’s parents discovered him after hearing noises coming from the bedroom.

Dr. Wendy Rice says cases like these should serve as an important reminder to parents to be aware of their child’s online activity.

‘Get the electronics out of the bedroom. That is key. None of us really need to be sleeping with our phones next to our beds and least of all teens,’ Dr. Rice said according to fox13.

Rossmoine faces four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim between the age of 12 and 16, and one count of obscene communication/travel to meet after use of a computer to lure a child, WTSP reported.

He remains in the Hernando County Jail and is being held on a $25,000. Police said his charges may be upgraded.