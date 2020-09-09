Golda Barton autistic son Linden Cameron shot by Salt Lake City police after mother called cops to assist when the teen suffering from Asperger’s had mental breakdown. Mom claims boy was unarmed.

All she wanted was help from the police. A 13-year-old Utah autistic boy has been shot multiple times after his mother called police for help while the teen was having a mental breakdown in Salt Lake City.

Golda Barton called police for a crisis intervention team (CIT) when her son Linden Cameron, who has Asperger’s, started suffering severe separation anxiety over her going back to work after a year’s absence.

Barton said that police told her the CIT would ‘deescalate the situation using the most minimal force possible’ at her home in the Glendale neighborhood.

Barton told KUTV: ‘I said, he’s unarmed, he doesn’t have anything, he just gets mad and he starts yelling and screaming. He’s a kid he’s trying to get attention, he doesn’t know how to regulate.’

Reiterated Barton: ‘He’s a small child. Why didn’t you just tackle him? He’s a baby. He has mental issues.’ Adding, ‘it was only five minutes, how could it escalate in five minutes? He was running away.’

The mother said the officers told her to wait outside while they entered the property and then soon after she heard the gunshots.

Barton said she thought her son was dead because the officers didn’t immediately say what had happened.

In addition, she claims she heard one of the officers say to the other: ‘He’s just a child, what are you doing?’

Linden Cameron, who remains in hospital, suffered injuries to his shoulders, both ankles, intestines and bladder.

‘He’s just a child. What are you doing?’

Salt Lake City Police Department, who are investigating the circumstances, said that it was called to reports of a ‘violent psych issue’ and that the teenager was ‘making threats to some folks with a weapon.’

There was no indication over whether a weapon had been found, but police said they were not certain there wasn’t one.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a statement Sunday: ‘While the full details of this incident are yet to be released as an investigation takes place, I will say that I am thankful this young boy is alive and no one else was injured.

‘No matter the circumstances, what happened on Friday night is a tragedy and I expect this investigation to be handled swiftly and transparently for the sake of everyone involved.’