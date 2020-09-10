Carly Green Aston Dance teacher in Pennsylvania accused of sexually assaulting 15 year old boy multiple times. Student began taking lessons with instructor from age 10.

A female Delaware County dance teacher has been accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania teenage male student multiple times.

Carly Green, 24, of Aston, faces felony charges of statutory sexual assault and institutional sexual assault of a child.

‘This is a sad case involving a teacher, as well as a family friend, abusing the trust placed in her by both the parent and the child,’ said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer in a released statement. ‘The defendant chose to exploit the relationship of trust built over several years by engaging in a sexual relationship with the victim, knowing full well both the age of the child, and the legal age of consent.’

Investigators said the victim told police the relationship started in 2018 when he was 15 years old. The victim who first started taking instructions with Green from the age of ten said he had been violated more than 50 times CBS Philly reports.

Green was an instructor at the Dance Obsessions (yes the irony…) studio where the victim was enrolled.

The mother saw changes in her son’s behavior

Investigators said the teen’s cell phone contained inappropriate messages between him and Green, along with risqué photos. Police said the duo exchanged images on Snapchat and had rekindled their sexual relationship in 2019.

The victim’s mother said she suspected something was wrong when her son was visibly depressed and his grades were dropping. She confronted him as to why he had started vaping and consuming alcohol, which is when the teen reportedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with the dance teacher.

The mother then got the authorities involved.

‘As difficult as this situation is, I applaud the victim’s parent for being alert to warning signs,’ Stollsteimer said. ‘She saw changes in her son’s behavior and followed up on her concerns. Law enforcement can’t do it alone – we need the help of parents in protecting our kids.’

Green turned herself in on September 4 and was granted a $50,000 bail shortly after. She is scheduled to appear before Judge Diane Holefelder on September 25.

It remains unclear why the female educator chose to betray her position of trust, authority and power and sexually prey on her male victim.