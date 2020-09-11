Brice Gage Watkins captured: Oklahoma sexual pervert accused of molesting 6 month old baby arrested following tip. Had been on the run since August.

A 22 year old Oklahoma man accused of molesting a then 6-month-old baby, recording and sharing the sexual assault on social media, has been apprehended by a U.S. Marshals task force, authorities said Thursday.

The Marshals joined the hunt for Brice Gage Watkins earlier this week after he’d been on the run from state and local authorities for several weeks.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found him in Texas hours after the reward offered increased to $10,000.

Following up on a tip, they nabbed him at an associate’s house in San Marcos, Texas, around 3:30 p.m., the Marshals said in a press release.

Watkins faces a handful of felony charges in connection with the incident, which he is accused of filming and sending video to at least two women.

Whose child is this?

One of the women turned the video over to police Aug. 11, telling investigators she recognized the child in the video and believed it was filmed in the victim’s home, Enid News reported. She was a friend of the child’s mother.

The second woman told police she received the video along with the message, ‘whose child is this,’ according to the outlet.

Both women reportedly told investigators that they believed Watkins was the man seen molesting the child in the video. It remained unclear how Watkins was able to access his child victim.

The case drew national attention and went viral on social media. Days after photos of Watkins widely circulated online, he is in custody.

Charges include one felony count of distribution of child p**n, three counts of lewd acts with a child under 12, and additional counts of manufacturing child p**n, according to the Marshals Service.

The victim turned 1 in June, according to authorities.

Police in Enid, Okla., where the alleged crime occurred, said in mid-August that they believed their counterparts in Norman had taken Watkins into custody. But that suspect turned out to be someone else, prompting the interstate search for Watkins this week.