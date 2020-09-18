Anthony Hodges Pontiac, Michigan man with HIV has sex with 12 year old girl he located via Snapchat. Had convinced victim to run away with him.

A 35-year-old Michigan man has been charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct after allegedly having sex with a 12 year old girl he met on Snapchat, while knowing that he had HIV.

Anthony Alvin Hodges of Pontiac was charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13, two counts of knowingly engaging in intercourse with the intent of inflicting an uninformed partner and a count of being a habitual offender, officials said.

A judge ordered Hodges remanded to jail without bond the Detroit News reported.

Allen Park police said Hodges is currently being held in the Oakland County Jail for a probation violation.

Police said they were called to a home in Allen Park about a runaway girl on August 19. The girl’s parents told responding officers that they had not seen their daughter since 11:30 a.m. and that they believed she had been communicating with a man she met on Snapchat.

Suspect used Snapchat’s location feature to find victim’s address

Officers in Dearborn, about seven miles from Allen Park, found the girl at about 5 p.m. She told them she was meeting her boyfriend, eventually telling the officers that she was 12 year old and had been having sexual relations with a man she initially believed was 19 but had come to think might be in his 40s.

She said she had met the man on several occasions over several weeks, apparently after he used Snapchat’s location feature to find the girl’s address. Police say Hodges convinced her to run away with him.

Hodges was arrested and booked into the Oakland County Jail on September 2. The Michigan Department of Corrections said he had been sentenced to two years in prison in February for attempting to infect a partner with HIV but was paroled.

If convicted, Hodges faces up to life for the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.