Allyssa Gustafson Illinois teacher’s assistant at Circle Academy in Urbana, Champaign, for special needs students pleads guilty to sexually abusing teen student.

A former teaching assistant as a special education school in Illinois has pleaded guilty to having sex with a 14-year-old student.

Allyssa Gustafson, 24, who worked at Circle Academy in Urbana, Champaign, abused the 14-year-old boy on at least five occasions from March to August 2019, The News-Gazette reported.

The mother of two had her guilty plea to a single count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse accepted by Judge Roger Webber on Monday.

Gustafson’s guilty plea came in exchange for a more serious count of criminal sexual assault being dismissed by Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink, as part of a plea agreement.

Gustafson will be sentenced on October 30. Although probation is an option, Alferink said she will seek a prison term according to the News Gazette.

‘Don’t tell anyone about the naughty photos’

The Circle Academy school where Gustafson worked and met her victim serves children who have behavioral and emotional challenges, WAND reports.

Champaign police allegedly found photos that Gustafson sent to the student that consisted of her in a bathing suit and in lingerie.

When the boy’s mother first saw Gustafson’s photos, she said she remembered her visiting their home but always thought she was a high school senior, the News-Gazette reported.

Suspicions that the special needs educator was having sex with the student led to investigators uncovering messages the pair communicated through Facebook Messenger and Snapchat. In one series of messages, Gustafson told the teen he needed to delete their conversations, along with telling him that she had to block him.

Had passed all background checks

Gustafson and the teen are alleged to have had at least five sexual encounters at the teen’s home in Champaign, before the end of the previous school year, according to prosecutors.

Gustafson’s bail was originally set for $250,000 but was dropped to $100,000 after her lawyer, Mark Lipton, argued that his client had been aware of the investigation and had been following instructions regarding her child and the Department of Children and Family Services.

Speaking to WICS, Director of Circle Academy Ginger Mills said Gustafson had passed all required background checks before she was employed at the special school, which is dedicated to K-12 students who ‘have unique behavioral and emotional challenges that have prevented them from being successful in a public school environment,’ per its website.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of trust, authority and power and subjugate her male victim.