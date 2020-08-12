Rafael Martinez Brooklyn livery driver arrested raping 12 year old female passenger during 4 mile trip from her grandmother’s house to her mother’s home. Evelyn Car Services i’d as car service.

A livery cab driver has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in the backseat of his car in Brooklyn on Monday, cops said.

Rafael Martinez, 32, is accused of committing the sexual assault on the minor after her mother called his cab company to bring to her Bedford Stuyvesant home from her grandmother’s house in Fort Greene at about 6 p.m., according to police sources.

Martinez pulled the car over during the roughly 4-mile trip, jumped into the back seat and raped his young passenger, cops said.

The driver then dropped the victim off at her original destination, police said.

The girl was taken to Woodhull Hospital Monday night and police were called there about 8:45 p.m. for the reported crime, police said.

This is 32 year old Rafael Martinez. A livery driver. Police say a family hired him to take their 12 year old daughter home safely. Instead he is accused of raping the young passenger @Abc7ny Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/FcKcpfZDqp — Lucy Yang (@LucyYang7) August 12, 2020

Police were able to track down Martinez through his Brooklyn-based employer, Evelyn Car Services, sources told via the nypost. The man was arrested Tuesday.

The driver was booked with a number of charges, including rape, criminal sex act and sex abuse. It remained unclear if Martinez had prior convictions and what vetting process the man’s employer undertook, if any, before bringing him on.

The vehicle’s GPS recorded where he stopped to allegedly rape her, sources told the New York Daily News.

‘We have enough evidence to corroborate her story,’ the source added.

‘There’s both physical and electronic evidence.

Martinez said nothing to a throng of reporters, in video captured by ABC7, as he was led out of the NYPD’s Brooklyn Special Victims Unit office on Nevins Street in Boerum Hill.

Martinez was fired from his job. Evelyn Car Services has declined to respond to media overture for comment.